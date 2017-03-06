7 British homes that you'll love!

'Ello old mucker! Hows about we take you over the pond to enjoy some good old British architecture? We can't keep that accent up any longer and can see why the Brits are known for having 'stiff upper lips' now! What they are also known for, however, is fantastic architecture and today, we want to show you some really awesome homes, designed by British architects, that we think will inspire you to take in some international ideas, before building your own dream home. You're going to love all the period features, such as cast iron living room fireplaces, not to mention the innovative designs that have created space out of nowhere, so let's grab our bowler hats and head on over!