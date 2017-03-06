7 British homes that you'll love!

'Ello old mucker! Hows about we take you over the pond to enjoy some good old British architecture? We can't keep that accent up any longer and can see why the Brits are known for having 'stiff upper lips' now! What they are also known for, however, is fantastic architecture and today, we want to show you some really awesome homes, designed by British architects, that we think will inspire you to take in some international ideas, before building your own dream home. You're going to love all the period features, such as cast iron living room fireplaces, not to mention the innovative designs that have created space out of nowhere, so let's grab our bowler hats and head on over!
That's how the Brits would describe this interior, as it really is a beauty! A cast iron fireplace, wooden floors and an open, flowing design from front to back make this so special! The ceiling height is amazing too!
Terrace houses are popular in England, but so many are a bit small that growing families seek to add amazing extensions to them, like this one! The enclosed house looks so traditional, but add a modern extension to the back and it looks like something from a film! Cor blimey!
Woah! these terraces might be packed in together but they are hella stylish and have so many floors! The modern kitchen extension at the back of this terraced house has really upped the style factor and a charming courtyard garden is the perfect finishing touch!
These British homes really know how to use the space they have to great effect! It seems unusual to us to have a kitchen at the front of the house, stretching all the way to the back, but what a way to make more of a bay window and all the natural light it pulls in!
British homes love natural wood and this lovely sandy-colored building accepts a wooden extension with ease. The rich tones work so well together and we bet the inside is just as stylish and organic. You go Brits!
How amazing is this? Minimal white walls and a rich wooden floor look amazing together and create a fantastically inviting vibe. Can't you just imagine adding a sofa and curling up for a cup of tea in here? We can!
London is known for having little in the way of land to develop, meaning that British architects need to get really creative. This super slim home might be small, but you can't deny that it has a real presence and looks incredible!
Adding natural wood cladding to this home has made it look even more amazing! Glass panels are helping to keep the interior light and bright, which will combat the small proportions perfectly and with land at such a premium in London, this looks like a really innovative solution!
Ok, so we might be being a little cheeky when we say that you would want a glass roof in a British home, as we all know that the weather tends to be rather lackluster, but when there is a few days of sunshine, imagine how warm and beautiful this space must look! This is clearly attached to an amazing heritage home too!
We can really get on board with British bathrooms, if this is how they look! A freestanding vintage tub, stone floor and beautiful sage color all look amazing together and, if we're being totally honest, make us feel rather posh, just by looking at it!
Now this is an unusual British home! Another lovely brick terrace house, this has been given some industrial flair with a steel girder extension that both fits right in and stands out! A suitably modern bathroom looks amazing here, but we think there must be some traditionally British touches elsewhere.
Another terrace and another stunning bathroom! We had to show you this picture, as the wood cladding on the walls, tiled floor and heritage bathroom suite items all come together to create a space that is quintessentially British and beautiful! All that's missing is a rubber duck!
Have we wandered onto the set of Lord of the Rings? This delightful little wooden cabin looks as though it has been built into the rolling British countryside and houses Hobbits! It's so cute and organic! We can't help but wonder what the inside is like now!
A delightful little self-contained home, this cabin has everything you need and nothing you don't. That must be the British quality of understated charm coming out!
No jokes guys, if these are what British homes look like, we can see ourselves happily moving overseas!
