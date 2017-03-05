Your ultimate bathtub inspiration guide!

Picture the scene. You've just come home after a long and arduous day at work. The chores are done and you need to enjoy a little 'you time', and what better way to treat yourself than with a long, hot soak in a luxurious bathtub that feels as though it has been made to fit you like a glove? While bubble bath and fizzy bath bombs will go a long way to making your bathroom feel more special, if the tub itself is falling a little short of the mark, how can you really expect to sink into a fabulous evening of self-indulgence? Any bathroom designer will tell you that if you are a 'bath person', you need to give serious thought to the style of tub that you choose and in a bid to help you make this big decision, we are going to show you some of the most fabulous, eye-catching and inviting baths that we have ever seen. Prepare to start looking forward to your evening ablutions like never before, as we dive straight into some brilliant bathtub inspiration!