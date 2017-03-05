Your browser is out-of-date.

Your ultimate bathtub inspiration guide!

Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Bathroom
Picture the scene. You've just come home after a long and arduous day at work. The chores are done and you need to enjoy a little 'you time', and what better way to treat yourself than with a long, hot soak in a luxurious bathtub that feels as though it has been made to fit you like a glove? While bubble bath and fizzy bath bombs will go a long way to making your bathroom feel more special, if the tub itself is falling a little short of the mark, how can you really expect to sink into a fabulous evening of self-indulgence? Any bathroom designer will tell you that if you are a 'bath person', you need to give serious thought to the style of tub that you choose and in a bid to help you make this big decision, we are going to show you some of the most fabulous, eye-catching and inviting baths that we have ever seen. Prepare to start looking forward to your evening ablutions like never before, as we dive straight into some brilliant bathtub inspiration! 

1. Accented with a stunning feature wall.

Snowdrop Lodge, Beach Road, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Snowdrop Lodge, Beach Road, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire

2. Super simple and understated.

Ecclesgreig Gardens, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Ecclesgreig Gardens, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire

3. A classic tub with a Gothic twist.

Craigentath, Blairs, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Craigentath, Blairs, Aberdeenshire

4. Freestanding and at an angle.

Country Estates Master Bath , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Steam Bath
Studio Design LLC

Country Estates Master Bath

5. A modern take on a classic.

bathroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Green
brandt+simon architekten

bathroom

6. Outrageously luxurious in marble.

Richman Duplex Apartment, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Bathroom
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Richman Duplex Apartment, New York

7. Modern, white and sunken!

Bathroom - Historic Preservation - Paul Rudolph Estate Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bathroom
Joe Ginsberg Design

Bathroom—Historic Preservation—Paul Rudolph Estate

8. A bath with a view!

Smoky Quartz, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom
KUBE architecture

Smoky Quartz

9. Oooh, with integrated water jets!

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style bathroom
studioWTA

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

10. Smooth and deep.

Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bathroom
SA-DA Architecture

Old Montauk Highway House

11. A perfect rectangle with room for tall people!

Stanford Residence, Aidlin Darling Design Aidlin Darling Design Modern Bathroom
Aidlin Darling Design

Stanford Residence

12. Tall, short and Japanese in style.

large apartment in a modern style in Moscow, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern Bathroom
Rubleva Design

large apartment in a modern style in Moscow

13. Tiled and wood clad, for a high-end finish.

apartments in Moscow, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern Bathroom
Rubleva Design

apartments in Moscow

16. Wood-clad and with integrated storage.

Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design Koko Architecture + Design Modern Bathroom
Koko Architecture + Design

Empire State Loft, Koko Architecture + Design

17. Snugly fit into a corner, with mosaic cladding.

Bathroom CGI Visualisation #7 White Crow Studios Ltd Modern Bathroom Ceramic Grey
White Crow Studios Ltd

Bathroom CGI Visualisation #7

18. Perfectly proportional with the window!

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

19. Tiny but still usable!

Carroll Street, M Monroe Design M Monroe Design Modern Bathroom
M Monroe Design

Carroll Street

20. With bold brass hardware.

Condo on Washington Park , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Classic style bathroom
Studio Design LLC

Condo on Washington Park

21. Ergonomically-shaped and with an incredible tap!

Country Estates Master Bath , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Classic style bathroom
Studio Design LLC

Country Estates Master Bath

22. Minimal and squeezed in!

Heritage Greens Kitchen and Bathroom , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Classic style bathroom
Studio Design LLC

Heritage Greens Kitchen and Bathroom

23. Built for one!

Master Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
Clean Design

Master Bath

24. Oooh, built for two!

Master Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
Clean Design

Master Bath

25. Polished finish to amplify your tile choices.

Master Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
Clean Design

Master Bath

26. With storage in mind! Love that caddy!

Master Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
Clean Design

Master Bath

27. A corner bath with a modern twist.

large apartment in classic style in Moscow, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Classic style bathroom
Rubleva Design

large apartment in classic style in Moscow

28. Long, low and lean!

Black and White, AM architecture AM architecture Minimalist bedroom
AM architecture

For more bathroom ideas, take a look at this fantastic article: Luxury bathroom designs to inspire your own!

Which of these tubs made you reach for the bubble bath?

