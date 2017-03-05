5 rustic bedroom ideas

What's the key driving force behind a new master bedroom design? Coziness and comfort! With that in mind, we don't think you can go wrong with a rustic theme, which features plenty of wood and natural textures to help create a beautifully snug and warm zone that you can't wait to hunker down in. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a rustic aesthetic in your bedroom will almost certainly guarantee you a good night's sleep, but more than that, it will look so gorgeous too. Once you see these fantastic spaces, we know you won't need anymore convincing, as the textiles, finishes and natural materials will really speak for themselves! Rustic bedroom ideas, shall we?
There's no better material for garnering a rustic aesthetic than amazing natural wood and plenty of it. In essence, there's no such thing as too much wood in a rustic room, so get those ceiling beams exposed and think about wood cladding for the walls. Don't overlook your furniture either, as some stripped wood pieces will really heighten the look and warm, inviting feel.
When you want to capture a stunning rustic finish in your bedroom, you really need to consider some natural stone walls. Even if you can't face the idea of stripping plaster, you can get the look with some simple cladding that even a novice DIY enthusiast can install!
Even if you paint your wood, you can still really capture that inviting rustic feel by choosing the right lighting for your bedroom. Softer, low-wattage lighting will work best and if you add some table lamps, you can control how romantic and snugly your vibe is!
You didn't think we were going to extol the virtues of a rustic bedroom without discussing beautiful, ethnic textiles, did you? Ideal for bed linen, rugs and curtains, country-style, patchwork or even exotic and colorful textiles will really complete your rustic space and give it a sense of heritage.
Rustic bedrooms tend to be fairly understated, in terms of bulky furniture, which means that the floor really needs to add to the look. Stone tiles and wood are the best options, as they add a natural sense of warmth, feel great underfoot and finish a rustic look to perfection. Add a sheepskin rug and the look is complete!
For more rustic inspiration, take a look at this article: The perfect rustic kitchen!