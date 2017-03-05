33 modern bathrooms to inspire you!

We don't think that it can only be us that have walked into our bathrooms and instantly wondered what we could do to improve, update and modernize them. If you've been in that boat too, you might be in the market for some serious inspiration, which is why we're going to show you a gargantuan amount of amazing modern bathrooms today! Each of these spaces has been perfectly curated by a talented bathroom designer to capture a clean, fresh and modern aesthetic that will remain current and stylish for years to come and we know that at least one of these will be your perfect home spa space. Before you start a redesign project, be sure to take a long, hard look at each of these rooms and identify some incredible motifs that you know you don't want to live without!