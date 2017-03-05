Your browser is out-of-date.

33 modern bathrooms to inspire you!

Penthouses and Guestrooms, Joe Ginsberg Design Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bathroom
We don't think that it can only be us that have walked into our bathrooms and instantly wondered what we could do to improve, update and modernize them. If you've been in that boat too, you might be in the market for some serious inspiration, which is why we're going to show you a gargantuan amount of amazing modern bathrooms today! Each of these spaces has been perfectly curated by a talented bathroom designer to capture a clean, fresh and modern aesthetic that will remain current and stylish for years to come and we know that at least one of these will be your perfect home spa space. Before you start a redesign project, be sure to take a long, hard look at each of these rooms and identify some incredible motifs that you know you don't want to live without!

1. Black walls are the ultimate in modern designer bathroom chic!

Daniel Apartment , BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Minimalist style bathroom
BLACKHAUS

Daniel Apartment

2. You don't need to shy away from bold or dark colors in a modern bathroom.

Boulder Kitchen , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Classic style bathroom
Studio Design LLC

Boulder Kitchen

3. A combination of heritage suite items and contemporary tiles will always look modern.

Country Estates Master Bath , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Steam Bath
Studio Design LLC

Country Estates Master Bath

4. Designer light fixtures add undeniably modern aesthetics to a bathroom.

homify Eclectic style bathroom White
homify

5. Simple really can be better, when you're trying to create a contemporary wash space.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

6. Clever storage solutions are key to maintaining an unfussy and modern bathroom.

Spanish Colonial Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Colonial style bathroom
Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors

Spanish Colonial Interiors

7. Geometric floor tiles are a wonderful way to liven up a modern and plain space.

Penthouse Bathroom Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bathroom White bathroom design,bathrooms,residential designer,NY designer,Penthouse Design,Luxury Design,Modern Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Penthouse Bathroom

8. An almost frameless shower really adds a contemporary edge.

Walk-in shower Style Within Modern Bathroom walk in shower,rain shower,shampoo niche,bathroom lighting,modern shower,shower tray,frameless shower,en suite shower,shower niche,bathroom storage
Style Within

Walk-in shower

9. A small burst of color, in the form of a tiled splashback makes a modern bathroom pop!

bathroom brandt+simon architekten Modern Bathroom Tiles Green villa,Berlin,restoration,renovation,conversion,bathroom,green,tiles
brandt+simon architekten

bathroom

10. Modern and luxury motifs work so well together, so how about an all-marble installation?

Richman Duplex Apartment, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Bathroom
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Richman Duplex Apartment, New York

11. You can go unusual with your walls, replacing them with glass panels, if you dare!

Park Slope Townhouse, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern Bathroom
Sarah Jefferys Design

Park Slope Townhouse

12. White and ice-cool colors work perfectly to create a modern and hygienic bathroom.

Park Slope Townhouse, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern Bathroom
Sarah Jefferys Design

Park Slope Townhouse

13. All-white everything looks so stark and bright! Talk about modern!

Sophia Apartment, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Scandinavian style bathroom Tiles White
BLACKHAUS

14. Metal blinds and a few well-chosen plants will up the modern style stakes significantly.

幸福新古典, 祥祥設計有限公司 祥祥設計有限公司 Classic style bathroom
祥祥設計有限公司

15. Stark angles are a great way to tap into that modern look. A square tub? Yes please!

Bathroom - Historic Preservation - Paul Rudolph Estate Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bathroom
Joe Ginsberg Design

Bathroom—Historic Preservation—Paul Rudolph Estate

16. Heritage colors can still look modern, if you choose the right materials. These gloss tiles are everything!

Modern Bathroom Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bathroom modern bathroom,bathroom,bathroom design,home design,design ideas,interior Designer NY,NY Design,loft design,residential design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Modern Bathroom

17. Modern homes make amazing use of bathrooms as dual-function laundry areas!

Master Bathroom with Laundry Closet Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Bathroom
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Master Bathroom with Laundry Closet

18. Turning part of a bathroom into a wet room is a brilliant and modern idea.

Smoky Quartz, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom
KUBE architecture

Smoky Quartz

19. Installing an almost entire wall of mirror will never look anything other than contemporary!

Roncesvalles Accessible House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern Bathroom
Solares Architecture

20. One colorful accent wall is all it takes to turn a modern bathroom into a super stylish modern bathroom.

Apartment in Otrada estate, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern Bathroom Marble Blue
Ksenia Konovalova Design

Apartment in Otrada estate

21. Classic motifs, with a number of polished metal accessories will create the right balance between modern and traditional.

apartments in Moscow, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern Bathroom
Rubleva Design

apartments in Moscow

22. Bathrooms with some natural wood, polished metal and lots of white look so modern!

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern Bathroom Bricks White
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

23. Contrasting tiles make for such a funky, unique and contemporary space.

Apartamento em Vespasiano, Brenda Borges Brenda Borges Modern Bathroom
Brenda Borges

24. Frosted glass screens? You can't get much more modern than that!

Luxury Apartment Building Marina Plaza, Portixol, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Modern Bathroom
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Luxury Apartment Building Marina Plaza, Portixol

25. How about placing your bathtub in the center of the room? Such a fresh idea!

Dune House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bathroom
SA-DA Architecture

Dune House

26. Ornate, opulent accessories will definitely add some modern glamour!

large apartment in a modern style in Moscow, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern Bathroom
Rubleva Design

large apartment in a modern style in Moscow

27. Wow! unusual suite items and vibrant colors make this SUCH a modern haven!

Passive in Park Slope, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern Bathroom
Sarah Jefferys Design

Passive in Park Slope

28. In a modern bathroom, there's no need for a tub, if you prefer showers!

Bathroom CGI Visualisation #10 White Crow Studios Ltd Modern Bathroom Ceramic White bathroom,cgi,visualisation,room sets
White Crow Studios Ltd

Bathroom CGI Visualisation #10

29. Wow! This spacious and free-flowing bathroom has such a breezy and modern feel!

Master Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
Clean Design

Master Bath

30. A startlingly bright vanity has made this contemporary bathroom a total showstopper!

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom
KUBE architecture

Salt + Pepper House

31. Combining natural and man-made materials properly creates such a pretty and contemporary space.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

32. Cool concrete furniture will never look anything other than modern and magnificent.

PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern Bathroom
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

33. Wow! What a bathroom to end on! An indoor garden makes for such a modern bathroom and we want one!

Powder room Ansari Architects Modern Bathroom
Ansari Architects

Powder room

Which of these spaces gave you some really good ideas?

