​Picturesque bungalow with bright and airy interiors

The architects at DPAI Architecture Inc have created this breathtaking home set on equally breathtaking grounds. The home is a departure from all things typical. It brings in classic linear elements and ties them with spacious interiors, lavish amounts of glass and vibrant touches for a unique living experience. The Hambly House, as it is known, helps the inhabitants to connect with nature, soak some sun, communicate with ease and live stylishly at the same time. Take the tour to know more about this smart and practical residence.
As promised, one can see how the structure curves along the side of the porch. The porch itself is layered with an inset door and an embossed frame in concrete—a combination that makes for a classic look. The golden lighting from within, shines brightly through the numerous glass fixtures along the facade.
A surprising twist in the facade
As promised, one can see how the structure curves along the side of the porch. The porch itself is layered with an inset door and an embossed frame in concrete—a combination that makes for a classic look. The golden lighting from within, shines brightly through the numerous glass fixtures along the facade.The facade of the home is filled with straight lines that conceal curves on the sides. The home is set on a tree-lined street with neat beds of greenery in front and large trees in the backdrop. The glass box balanced on top of the white ground floor makes for a stunning impression from afar.
Once you enter the living room, you can see that the designers have kept it casual. A half wall acts as a separator while the bright blue and red furniture makes for a fun statement.
One literally feels like one is dining in the lap of nature, thanks to the glass walls of this dining space. The drapes go right up to the ceiling and the wrought iron folding doors stand to the side as greenery and simple wooden furniture dominate the sparse space.
The fun quotient is one that hits you fair and square as you enter the teal and white kitchen, which makes quite a refreshing impression. The wooden floor balances it all out with warmth, as the stairs come to a partly winding halt here. There is ample space for everyone to cook, serve and be merry.
Flanking the wood and white staircase on the right is an elegant bureau and a vibrant painting in red. This artwork, paired with the teal touches in the kitchen, adds spunk to the simple staircase. The painting also lifts the spirit of this space, while you can see how the long white kitchen island houses a breakfast nook on the other side.
The simple lounge with the low seating grey couch and the polka dotted cushions make just the right style statement in this glass encased space on the upper floor. The space is flooded with light and looks very airy.
From this vantage point, you can see how spacious the upper story is and appreciate the luxurious use of glass. The wooden flooring and the fireplace are cozy touches.
The delicate pattern on the bedding gets a lift with the leaf green headboard and large white drapes. Looks delicious right?
This modern bathroom features a classy monochrome look with plenty of glass, trendy sanitary fixtures and a long mirror.
The backyard is an expansive space perfect for the kids to play and outdoor meals! Lavish glass windows open up the home to the lawn stylishly.
Here's another story - A super stylish loft apartment in New York