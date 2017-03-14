​Picturesque bungalow with bright and airy interiors

A surprising twist in the facade

As promised, one can see how the structure curves along the side of the porch. The porch itself is layered with an inset door and an embossed frame in concrete—a combination that makes for a classic look. The golden lighting from within, shines brightly through the numerous glass fixtures along the facade.The facade of the home is filled with straight lines that conceal curves on the sides. The home is set on a tree-lined street with neat beds of greenery in front and large trees in the backdrop. The glass box balanced on top of the white ground floor makes for a stunning impression from afar.