​An eclectic and industrial chic home

The home that we are about to explore today is surrounded by natural beauty. Yet, it holds its own with a sense of the exotic, packaged in the industrial chic charm that we find in many modern structures nowadays. The architects at E3 Architecture Inc have created this home called the G & G Residence, and combined different materials like wood, glass, concrete for an interesting appearance. The outward flair of the home is all thanks to the various elements and sleek lines. Once you step inside, muted colors, robust patterns and trendy furnishing appear to greet you. Come and have a look at this home to know more!
The luxurious dining room has a casual and artistic ambiance filled with robust paintings and material like wood. The large block for the table and the upholstered chairs sitting in sturdy chrome frames make quite an eclectic statement. The polished wooden floor with its planks and the wooden kitchen in the distance are the perfect partners in crime for the stylish space with the windows at the far end.
The front view of the home is done up with three large tinted windows that keep the harshness of the sun out, even as they bring plenty of warmth and brightness in. These windows are set in metal frames which complement the glass balustrade of the terrace. All around, one can find many shrubs and plants that show off the typical vegetation of the area.
The kitchen has been designed along one wall with an island in front. Within this space, one can find many grains of wood and glossy countertops which help in creating a modern look juxtaposed between the urban and the rustic. The chrome appliances break the monotonous play of wood and the windows on one side bring in the beautiful views from outside.
The mezzanine floor overlooks the main living room of the home. The white and wooden steps lead one to the mezzanine floor which has a glass railing set along the stretch. From here, the comfortable black couches are visible as well as the vibrant painting and the grey rug underfoot. All this makes for a stunning play of colors and textures even though the scheme is one that boasts of minimalism. The angles and corners of the rooftop and ceilings can also be seen from here.
This rooftop terrace is the perfect sit-out from where one can enjoy the setting and the rising sun as well as the verdant greenery around this property. Repurposed wooden planks form squares on the floor of this terrace, while the glass railing offers an unhindered view of the tree tops in the distance.
Rendered in concrete and punctuated by greenery, the backside of the house is an idyllic sight where the different hues of concrete come alive with trendy elements like glass and steel.
