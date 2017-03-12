​A cutting-edge home in the woods

The Maison Contemporaine en bordure de ville has been designed by the well-known team of architects at Open Architects, and is a truly inspiring affair. These visionary professionals have created an urban and thoroughly industrial chic house in the woods. This countryside home combines concrete with glass and wood on the outside, and flaunts a glamorous minimalist look inside. Sleek designs, sober hues, and practical storage solutions add to the attraction of this residence. The daughter’s room comes as a vibrant and lovely surprise though. Come and have a look to watch how this modern day fairy tale unfolds!
The facade is a play of linear beauty with shapes and lines balanced on each other for a striking effect. The combination of concrete and textured wood and the glass windows high up make for a whimsical tree-house look, where any adventure can be expected at any time. The best part is that the home has a subtly creative structure that comes alive when you reach this driveway from within the lush greenery.
The main hall has a simple look that is made of converging angles. These angles come through in the setting of the kitchen island and the staircase as well. The couches and the wooden floor as well as the grey walls and glass windows come together in a symphony of sorts to create a soothing and inviting ambiance.
Modernity comes forth in this kitchen with its glossy white cabinetry and the grey walls as well a door at the end which ushers in a view of the abounding greenery outside. In fact, the placement of the windows has also been done in such a way that one cannot miss the greenery no matter which direction one turns to. This feature brings the rest of the white, chrome and gray elements alive in this kitchen.
The floor of the mezzanine is made up of wooden planks which mimic the staircase leading to it. The balustrades are in sleek black metal and a continuation of the staircase railings. This way, an unhindered view of the ground floor is enjoyed from the mezzanine. Elegant gray walls and large glass windows ensure that the mezzanine looks bright, stylish and full of personality.
The white and grey bedroom has a mirror on one wall next to the large glass windows. This makes for an open look in the space. On the side, one can find the entrance into the bathroom and its glass walls. The gray wall and the white bed make quite a cool contrast in this narrow space which has been turned into a luxurious bedroom.
The bright and cheery nursery has a purple wall and lots of soothing white furniture against the backdrop of the large glass window. Soft textiles and pretty accessories make the ambiance comfy and playful.
This bathroom is all about frosted glass and serious looking wood which is balanced by the glossy white fittings and the frameless mirror above the sink. Neutral soothing colors make this a welcoming space.
