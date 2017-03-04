The battle of rustic versus classic decor (bathroom edition)

Knowing how to decorate your bathroom can be tricky, as you want to get the balance between clean and fresh and stylish and homely just right. After all, this is a room that you HAVE to spend time in, so you want it to have a pleasant vibe! Bathroom designers are geniuses when it comes to creating gorgeous aesthetics that also serve a specific function, but before you call one, you might want to have a rough idea of the kind of style that you like, so today, we are going to show you the benefits of both classic and rustic styles. Totally opposed, they both have defining characteristics that make for stunning spaces, so come with us now as we help you to figure out which you like the best!
Super simple, with white walls and a black vanity unit, the monochrome styling here not only looks fantastic, it maintains a really unfussy and minimalist look.
Classic bathrooms always have a really contemporary and plain feel about them, which is usually, in part, due to tasteful tile choices and clean lines. The angular sink and boxy furniture here makes for such a classically beautiful space.
Mirrors will always play a major role in classically-styled bathrooms, especially smaller ones, as they can help to increase the perceived space. Add some sleek white cabinets and the look is complete!
Often as not, classic bathrooms will account for more than one person, which is why dual sinks and mirrors are such key motifs of the style. We think that this cream, gray and black design is so timeless!
If you think that classic bathrooms have to be boring or plain, think again! A patterned tiled floor is a truly traditional and lovely element to include and instantly makes plain white bathroom suites look far more fun and exciting, but still in an elegant way.
When you want to include a little rustic styling in your bathroom, you simply have to consider a marble counter. The natural veining will add such a hearty, earthy feel and include some wooden wall paneling too and the look will be perfect!
How's this for a spectacular rustic bathroom? The carved stone bath makes for not only an incredible designer touch, but also one that connects you to nature as you bathe!
On first glance, this might not seem like a rustic bathroom, but look in the mirror and you'll see the stripped brick wall that adds a natural warmth and texture to the space. It's so simple, but incredibly effective.
If you thought that rustic bathrooms have to mean nothing but wood, you're only half wrong! Natural wood definitely plays a role, but you can keep it more understated. A simple bath surround and vanity unit, combined with neutral tiles will do the trick!
How about a bit of a combination to round things off? With classic bathroom suite pieces in place, all it took was a wooden floor to bring this space into the realms of rustic and restful. For a properly rustic look, we might add a wooden towel rail, just to heighten the effect!
For more amazing bathroom ideas, take a look at this article: Luxury bathroom designs to inspire your own!