The best kitchen counter designs for you to choose from

Are you in the market for a new kitchen? Then you must already be thinking about which styles of countertops you like the most! Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that the right counter will really make your space something special, so don't think of this decision as less important than which cabinets you want! From natural wood through to stone and even ultra slimline varieties, we think you'll be absolutely amazed by the huge amount of styles to choose from and what an impact they will have in your home!
We love that this white counter top neatly takes the white tiles to brightly-colored cabinets, with no resistance! Plus, the integrated hob makes such good use of the surface! Beautiful!
Just look at how skinny this counter is, complete with a small backsplash! Finished in a fabulously understated marble, it shows that a little luxury goes a long way and in this case, really lets things such as the range do all the talking.
When you want to inject a little glamour or contrast into a kitchen, a black counter is such a fantastic way to do so. Contemporary, cool and easy to keep clean, we really love this style!
This kitchen was SO well designed! You can barely make out the counter, as it is flush with the cabinets and bright white! Perfect for a small space that doesn't want to detract from other lovely touches, such as those wooden door panels!
The way that this counter extends up the side of the cabinets and creates a wooden enclave is absolutely astonishing! Talk about making your counter the star of the show!
If you like a bit of variety in your interior design schemes, why not think about one counter style for your main kitchen and another for your island? The wood and black finishes here work perfectly together!
This gray kitchen is at the height of fashion right right now, but just look at the concrete counter that finishes it off! Yes, we did say concrete! Cast as a skinny slab, it adds so much industrial chic to the room!
White cabinets and black counters are a match made in kitchen heaven, as this delightful space proves! Breaking up the stark and minimal look of the neutrals everywhere, the glossy black counter looks so brooding and beautiful!
White and wood ALWAYS look good and here, dark wood cabinets have been topped off with a gloss white counter that makes the grain just pop!
With all the white accents in this kitchen, including some of the floor tiles, it was only natural that a lovely white counter would be selected. The slimline styling keeps the kitchen looking modest too.
Modern counters always seem to be quite slim and delicate, but for a traditional and rustic look, you have to consider thick stone worktops, with an overhang! The pale color here looks amazing, especially with the red backsplash.
Can we take a minute to homage to Corian counters please? As smooth as ice, hard-wearing and incredibly stylish, they are the perfect solution when you want a luxury finish, without the heft price tag!
