The best kitchen counter designs for you to choose from

press profile homify press profile homify
TK apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Modern Kitchen Wood Brown
Are you in the market for a new kitchen? Then you must already be thinking about which styles of countertops you like the most! Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you that the right counter will really make your space something special, so don't think of this decision as less important than which cabinets you want! From natural wood through to stone and even ultra slimline varieties, we think you'll be absolutely amazed by the huge amount of styles to choose from and what an impact they will have in your home!

1. The perfect transition.

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Kitchen Kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

We love that this white counter top neatly takes the white tiles to brightly-colored cabinets, with no resistance! Plus, the integrated hob makes such good use of the surface! Beautiful!

2. Barely there.

The Kew Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Kew Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Just look at how skinny this counter is, complete with a small backsplash! Finished in a fabulously understated marble, it shows that a little luxury goes a long way and in this case, really lets things such as the range do all the talking.

3. A contrast for your kitchen.

MODERN NEW KITCHEN SPACE homify Modern Kitchen KITCHEN
homify

MODERN NEW KITCHEN SPACE

homify
homify
homify

When you want to inject a little glamour or contrast into a kitchen, a black counter is such a fantastic way to do so. Contemporary, cool and easy to keep clean, we really love this style!

4. Blink and you'll miss it!

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Kitchen Kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

This kitchen was SO well designed! You can barely make out the counter, as it is flush with the cabinets and bright white! Perfect for a small space that doesn't want to detract from other lovely touches, such as those wooden door panels!

5. A real statement.

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Modern Kitchen Kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

The way that this counter extends up the side of the cabinets and creates a wooden enclave is absolutely astonishing! Talk about making your counter the star of the show!

6. Mix and match.

LOTS OF SPACE homify Modern Kitchen KITCHEN
homify

LOTS OF SPACE

homify
homify
homify

If you like a bit of variety in your interior design schemes, why not think about one counter style for your main kitchen and another for your island? The wood and black finishes here work perfectly together!

7. Tonally integrated.

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Modern Kitchen Wood Brown Kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

This gray kitchen is at the height of fashion right right now, but just look at the concrete counter that finishes it off! Yes, we did say concrete! Cast as a skinny slab, it adds so much industrial chic to the room!

8. Classically minded.

MODERN & SPACIOUS KITCHEN homify Modern Kitchen kitchen
homify

MODERN & SPACIOUS KITCHEN

homify
homify
homify

White cabinets and black counters are a match made in kitchen heaven, as this delightful space proves! Breaking up the stark and minimal look of the neutrals everywhere, the glossy black counter looks so brooding and beautiful!

9. A classic combination.

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Kitchen White Kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

White and wood ALWAYS look good and here, dark wood cabinets have been topped off with a gloss white counter that makes the grain just pop! 

10. Perfect cohesion.

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Kitchen Kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

With all the white accents in this kitchen, including some of the floor tiles, it was only natural that a lovely white counter would be selected. The slimline styling keeps the kitchen looking modest too.

11. Traditional and chunky.

Renovated cooking area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Renovated cooking area

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Modern counters always seem to be quite slim and delicate, but for a traditional and rustic look, you have to consider thick stone worktops, with an overhang! The pale color here looks amazing, especially with the red backsplash.

12. Super smooth.

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Kitchen kitchen,kitchen sink,handmade kitchen,bespoke kitchen,designer kitchen,painted kitchen,quartz worktop,kitchen tap
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Can we take a minute to homage to Corian counters please? As smooth as ice, hard-wearing and incredibly stylish, they are the perfect solution when you want a luxury finish, without the heft price tag! 

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: 26 kitchens to copy!

Which of these counters really appealed to you?

