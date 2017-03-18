Your browser is out-of-date.

Pet friendly homes

Camila Boschiero—homify
Interior with garden, mg2 architetture mg2 architetture Modern Garden
Sometimes depending on the day we've had, we need a lift me up. For many people that comes in the form of getting online and watching heartwarming videos of cute animals, mainly cats and adorable dogs. It lifts us up, we watch and re-watch and sometimes we chuckle, we cry, we share or we tilt our head to the side and utter that universal word: 'awwww'. 

With that in mind, today here at homify, we are betting that you will say: 'awwww' at least 3 times during this article. Well, not really an article per se, today we don't want to tell you what you should or shouldn't do, or what is the next home decor trend, what is the best kitchen, or the best professional for you to hire, we are breaking all the rules and just showing you adorable photos of pets in homes. All we are here to do is to get that 'awwww' from you. 

So for all animal lovers out there, here for the first time, our list of pets in homes, or our pet friendly homes. Shall we? 

1.

Noe Valley I, Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Noe Valley I

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

2.

Cosie K9 Pet Bed swinging monkey designs
swinging monkey designs

Cosie K9 Pet Bed

swinging monkey designs
swinging monkey designs
swinging monkey designs

3.

homify Modern Kid's Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

5.

Living ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room
ZeroEnergy Design

Living

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

6.

Interior with garden, mg2 architetture
mg2 architetture

mg2 architetture
mg2 architetture
mg2 architetture

7.

A cotswold dream, Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

A cotswold dream

Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture
Auspicious Furniture

8.

TILLSAMMANS prints Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

TILLSAMMANS prints

Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

9.

Casa con depandance, disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

10.

Casa con depandance, disegnoinopera disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

Casa con depandance, disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera
disegnoinopera

11.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

12.

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

13.

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

14.

LOOKING THROUGH THE GREEN EYE Pixers
Pixers

LOOKING THROUGH THE GREEN EYE

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

15.

WILD GREEN Pixers
Pixers

WILD GREEN

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

16.

GREEN REGENERATION Pixers
Pixers

GREEN REGENERATION

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

17.

GREENY AND JUICY Pixers
Pixers

GREENY AND JUICY

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

18.

homify Media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

19.

Cats chair dimarziodesign
dimarziodesign

Cats chair

dimarziodesign
dimarziodesign
dimarziodesign

20.

Design Kratzmöbel, cat-on
cat-on

cat-on
cat-on
cat-on

21.

Rufus the cat modelling quilts! Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson

Rufus the cat modelling quilts!

Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson
Quilts by Lisa Watson

22.

Katzentürme, stylecats®
stylecats®

stylecats®
stylecats®
stylecats®

Katzentürme, stylecats®
stylecats®

stylecats®
stylecats®
stylecats®

Katzentürme, stylecats®
stylecats®

stylecats®
stylecats®
stylecats®

23.

내츄럴 파인 캣트리, 가또블랑코
가또블랑코

가또블랑코
가또블랑코
가또블랑코

24.

Kratzturm Convenient aus hochwertigem Sisal, stylecats®
stylecats®

stylecats®
stylecats®
stylecats®

25.

Katzentoiletten, stylecats®
stylecats®

stylecats®
stylecats®
stylecats®

26.

La Maison Atelier, Atelier Tresan
Atelier Tresan

Atelier Tresan
Atelier Tresan
Atelier Tresan

27.

Plug-in Katzenhöhle aus Filz, Stich-haltig
Stich-haltig

Stich-haltig
Stich-haltig
Stich-haltig

28.

BRANDODESIGN, Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

29.

H 아파트 17평형 리모델링 ( 다락과 고양이), IDÉEAA _ 이데아키텍츠
IDÉEAA _ 이데아키텍츠

IDÉEAA _ 이데아키텍츠
IDÉEAA _ 이데아키텍츠
IDÉEAA _ 이데아키텍츠

30.

H 아파트 17평형 리모델링 ( 다락과 고양이), IDÉEAA _ 이데아키텍츠
IDÉEAA _ 이데아키텍츠

IDÉEAA _ 이데아키텍츠
IDÉEAA _ 이데아키텍츠
IDÉEAA _ 이데아키텍츠

31.

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa
Eurekaa

Eurekaa
Eurekaa
Eurekaa

32.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

33.

Umbau Haus S, Ratingen, Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie

Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie

34.

Kitchens, Clean Design
Clean Design

Kitchens

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

35.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

36.

NEUBAU EINES EINFAMILIENHAUSES MIT TIEFGARAGE, Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein
Förstl Naturstein

37.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

38.

​Kunst-Stück - Von Langes Hand geplant…, Architekturbüro 011
Architekturbüro 011

Architekturbüro 011
Architekturbüro 011
Architekturbüro 011

39.

Innen-Und Aussenaufnahmen einer Villa im Privatgebrauch, SONJA SPECK FOTOGRAFIE
SONJA SPECK FOTOGRAFIE

SONJA SPECK FOTOGRAFIE
SONJA SPECK FOTOGRAFIE
SONJA SPECK FOTOGRAFIE

40.

Álbum fotográfico de casa em Ovar, ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO
ARKHY PHOTO

41.

Gretel House, Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects

Gretel House

Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects
Simon Gill Architects

42.

Residência M&M, Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

43.

A missing element - house in Wroclaw Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio

A missing element—house in Wroclaw

Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio
Marmur Studio

44.

Marrakech van ESTAhome.nl, ESTAhome.nl
ESTAhome.nl

ESTAhome.nl
ESTAhome.nl
ESTAhome.nl

45.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

46.

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

47.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

48.

The classic fireplace made beautiful once again homify
homify

The classic fireplace made beautiful once again

homify
homify
homify

49.

Lofthome Bergen (NH), Blok Kats van Veen Architecten
Blok Kats van Veen Architecten

Blok Kats van Veen Architecten
Blok Kats van Veen Architecten
Blok Kats van Veen Architecten

50.

Interior Dog Beds, Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers

Interior Dog Beds

Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs &amp; Dog Lovers
Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers

51.

Casa na Comporta, RRJ Arquitectos
RRJ Arquitectos

RRJ Arquitectos
RRJ Arquitectos
RRJ Arquitectos
A luxurious and earthy family home
Did you 'awwww' your way through these photos?

