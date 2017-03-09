A charming rustic home

We love contemporary style and architecture here on homify, and you will always find us seeking out the latest trends in modern design. However, we also adore historical buildings and artifacts, eager to explore ways which relics can be included and honored in our modern lives.

If you feel the same way about enthusiasm for the new and reverence for the old, then you will appreciate the project we have in view today. An old school house in Scotland had been identified as a potentially charming abode. Keeping the beautiful masonry of the structure untouched, the client sought to refurbish the interior to create a marketable home. In this manner, the noble beauty of the historic building will be retained, whilst the structure is brought to the modern realm for occupation.

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd., based in St. Cyrus, were recruited to realize this dream, and the results are nothing short of ideal. Join us now on a tour of this simultaneously traditional and modern home!