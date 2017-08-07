New York behind the scenes: A striking modern townhouse

Townhouses have the dual appeal of living in the city while also retaining a strong family-based atmosphere. Who hasn't seen the city-sidewalk homes in Hollywood movies and longed for their own cosmopolitan abode? If you've just started out a young family, but your heart still longs for the bustling life of the city, a townhouse is the perfect compromise. Not to mention the elegant lifestyle it assumes!

Today, we are excited to bring you a project which showcases just such a beautiful compromise, with an inspired townhouse in the neighborhood of Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. As if living in New York isn't a dream on its own, this stunning home would suit the tastes of a wide array of people in many different settings.

Touring this beautiful townhouse with us, from front to rear, we are sure you will fall in love with the building and it's interior, just as we have. Prepare yourself for true architectural and design soul food!