A 60s family home with a modern facelift

LEBENSRAUM ERWEITERT II
The day you start feeling totally uninspired by your home's interior & it is no longer what you want, is the day you need to make the decision for a change.  At times it involves drastic steps like moving into another home; at other times it is something simpler, like going for a couple of minor changes, and this is exactly what we are going to talk about today at homify.

A typical suburban family realized that their little 1960s home was no longer desirable for their modern lifestyle and some changes needed to be made in order to cater to the demands of contemporary life. The German architects from ONE!CONTACT—PLANUNGSBÜRO were entrusted with the responsibility, and their careful planning & intuitive architectural design gave this 1963 home more light, greater space, better ventilation and an overall fabulous transformation. Take a closer look!

New aspect of the rear face.

As a part of the makeover, a new space was added on the rear side, facing the garden. As shown here, the flat roof of the new space strikingly stands out from the raised roof sitting on the rest of the house. Armed with the flat roof & large glass surfaces, this new addition to the family home has a very modish appearance that blends in perfectly with the old structure since the new space employs the same crisp white plaster & steel gray tones for window & door frames and uses the restrained subtle design. 

The entire home received an upgrade for better thermal insulation as well. The dwelling was also outfitted with energy-saving windows.

Living in openness.

Hello spaciousness! In order to achieve an open plan scheme on the ground floor, the architects demolished a portion of  walls to create a flowing transition between spaces meant  for living, cooking and eating; brighter & more open interiors were got, doing away with the cramped rooms, narrow hallways and dingy corners.

As we can see here, the new open plan living room has the lounge interacting with the dining and kitchen areas. The wide clear glass sliding doors pour in natural light generously, making the interior even more commodious and clearer.

Apart from the expansive glass doors covering the entire wall & leading onto the patio, a couple of remarkable skylights have also been introduced. These skylights add to the luminosity & create a cheery ambiance in the entire living room.

The dining area has lavish bucolic feel with the timber dining table & the brown armchairs, while the candle center-piece adds a radiant pop.

Cozy lounging.

The lounge area is housed in the newly added space that boasts of those amazing garden views. The two big skylights in the ceiling let in plenty of light into this area, jazzing it up.

The brown tonality of the wooden floors contrasts brilliantly with the white walls, while the cushy leather sofa extends a warm invite. The countryside vibe oozed by the comfy sofa set along with the glass-encased fireplace & the raw appeal of the hardwood flooring impart a strong rustic essence to the lounge space. 

Imagine lazing with your hot cuppa, watching a rainstorm through those skylights; and with that modern fireplace in the background, could the romantic setting have been any better?

Minimalist & modular.

The kitchen houses contemporary elements in its elegant minimalist format. Abutting the dining area, the kitchen is quite stylish in snow-white tones with clean lines, handle-free cabinetry, ample working space and practical modern appliances. The roomy kitchen boasts of dapper lighting; look at those built-in open racks in the wall! The radiant tones of the walls & appliances give a charmingly graceful visual spaciousness to the interior of this kitchen.

And though not visible in the image, the extractor fan descends quite appealingly from the ceiling, whenever required!

What a contrast!

The preponderant elegant neutrality flowing from one room to the next makes it unlikely for anyone to expect this red hot surprise- candy red carpet on the staircase offers a stunning contrast with the crisp whites of the hand rail & walls, adding an exquisite visual dimension.

Minimalist bedroom.

This carpeted white bedroom charms in its minimalist format with ample storage & fashionable lighting.

Trendy in subtle.

In line with the engagingly sleek & slim designs and neutral tones predominating in the home (barring that spectacle of a staircase), the bathroom sings in comfy stylish notes of the sober and top quality elements. Gray stone and dark wood create a stunning contrast with the pure white walls, ensuring that this bathroom is a magnificent space with lots of personality.

Vibrant accents.

Need we say more?

What mindblowing transformation story do your home spaces narrate?

