A 60s family home with a modern facelift

The day you start feeling totally uninspired by your home's interior & it is no longer what you want, is the day you need to make the decision for a change. At times it involves drastic steps like moving into another home; at other times it is something simpler, like going for a couple of minor changes, and this is exactly what we are going to talk about today at homify.

A typical suburban family realized that their little 1960s home was no longer desirable for their modern lifestyle and some changes needed to be made in order to cater to the demands of contemporary life. The German architects from ONE!CONTACT—PLANUNGSBÜRO were entrusted with the responsibility, and their careful planning & intuitive architectural design gave this 1963 home more light, greater space, better ventilation and an overall fabulous transformation. Take a closer look!