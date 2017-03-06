A minimalist home

ONE!CONTACT—PLANUNGSBÜRO, architects in Bochum, Germany have come up with a residential project that offers all contemporary comforts and busts the myth of extravagance for visual appeal. The comely minimalism in the architectural design coupled with the lavish usage of white imparts an exquisite elegance & sophistication to the interior spaces. Let us take a peek into the tasteful work of this architect house on homify today, and be inspired!
Well equipped with all the modern appliances, this white kitchen has ample lighting and plenty of handle-free storage cabinets/ drawers. The kitchen table bears a small wooden platform that could serve as a mini breakfast nook, with a couple of stools thrown in.
The modern accents of this spacious open plan living room are bathed in brightness with plenty of natural light pouring in through the large windows, recessed lighting of the ceiling and the radiant white details that reflect all the luminosity. With humble wooden flooring complementing the plush whites, the living room looks stunning. The jazzy fireplace adds a contemporary pop in black, dark gray & clear glass.
Wood & white is an evergreen classic, isn’t it?
The modern living room decked up in the winning combo of wood & a lot of white also bears this unique wall-niche like design that houses the nearly semicircular window space. Lending the room a singular brilliance in a simplistic manner, this cozy alcove with the windows allows for soothing views of the outside thereby letting you wander into your own world of thoughts as you sip your choice of piping hot brew- a great way to have some quiet time with yourself, watsay?
Neutral palette & current fittings adorn this well thought out bathroom with separate spaces for washing up, shower/ bathing and toilet. Woody tones, tranquil white, warmth of beige & metallic glaze of the fixtures give a minimalist yet stylish look to this bathroom donning big, dark gray floor tiles.
Twin sinks on either corner of the washbasin counter bear handle-free wooden drawers/cabinets.
The bathroom is well lighted, including the small space with the hanging toilet on the side.
The partial wall, in the form of two pillars, houses the bath facility on the back side of the washbasin area. The adjacently designed shower cubicle and big bathtub offer you a welcome choice between a refreshing cold shower & a rejuvenating warm soak using scented oils.
Lastly, this bright modern stairway also boasts of the same minimalist simplicity & noble details as the rest of the home, in its white, woody & black format. The black handrails ring in a pleasing visual balance into the all white character of this space, while the modest touch of wood brings oodles of humility & warmth.