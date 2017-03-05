Country home with a romantic vibe

This warm farmhouse-inspired kitchen is dressed in warm brown & beige tones, emanating dollops of comfort and hospitality. Complementing this look are traditional features reminiscent of old-world kitchen styles. The engaging nostalgic inspiration notwithstanding, modern style is well incorporated into the design for some features & appliances. Though garnished with aromas of antiquity and a color scheme steeped in nostalgia, this kitchen is fitted with contemporary equipment that a present day homeowner could be in need of.

The romantic interior of this classical kitchen bears appealingly designed cabinets, cozy flooring & matching curtains with floral motifs. Modern finishes, neutral colors & delicate floral design, and loads of country charm are bound to make cooking in this kitchen a pleasurable experience.