This home is synonymous with summer fun!

Vacationing, hot weather, barbecues, sunscreen, beach, ice cream, and plenty of fun- summer is that time of the year when you let your hair down & enjoy until your heart’s content. And it just gets better when you have your personal hangout zone that offers endless scope for plentiful fun & frolic. Today’s homify tour takes you around one such multifaceted Toronto house that can be conveniently converted into a party house, event space, guesthouse, entertainment hub, or even a work studio. This 1000 square feet pool house designed by the interior designers & decorators at +tongtong, is best used to create epic summers!

Having already graced the covers of many magazines, this snazzy pool house is your best ally for unforgettable summer fun. Join us as we get up, close and personal with this stylish pool house. Let’s go!