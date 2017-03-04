This home is synonymous with summer fun!

Vacationing, hot weather, barbecues, sunscreen, beach, ice cream, and plenty of fun- summer is that time of the year when you let your hair down & enjoy until your heart’s content. And it just gets better when you have your personal hangout zone that offers endless scope for plentiful fun & frolic. Today’s homify tour takes you around one such multifaceted Toronto house that can be conveniently converted into a party house, event space, guesthouse, entertainment hub, or even a work studio. This 1000 square feet pool house designed by the interior designers & decorators at +tongtong, is best used to create epic summers!
Having already graced the covers of many magazines, this snazzy pool house is your best ally for unforgettable summer fun. Join us as we get up, close and personal with this stylish pool house. Let’s go!
Oozing a timeless mid-century charm, this pool house is a visual delight. The flat roof extends out from the house to lend the terrace some welcome shade, making a bold mid-century statement. The heart of the home is, undoubtedly, the jazzy oval pool. The pool deck extends parallel from the home right unto the edge of the pool. Simultaneously full of contemporary sass and oodles of fun, this pool house paints a tempting picture.
Warm cedar wood slats form the appealing exterior aspect of the home. A corner wall made of large stones grounds the design. Floor to ceiling clear glass sliding doors offer fantastic pool views and plenty of sunlight; these doors underline the height & flatness of the roof. Just look at that deck! The pool house looks like a snug & toasty place to warm up after a refreshing evening swim.
This view reveals the stylish details of the tasteful living room. Open the sliding doors wide and the chic interiors are blended with the modish patio outside. The long & narrow singular coffee table with wire peg legs anchors the room. Did you see those comfy chairs? Along with the couch beside the wall bearing those horizontal windows, the cushy recliner and the other natty accents, the scattered chairs create a spectacular social area with an exquisite contemporary essence.
The sleek gray wall, primarily serving for storage, smartly conceals everything the pool house needs to get by. The glossy concrete floors complement the ritzy color scheme and are easy to take care of, being water resistant. The white rug in the center of the room adds to the elegance quotient. The down lights of the ceiling supplement natural illumination.
The simplistic stone wall continues into the interior where it forms an alluringly rustic fireplace to warm up the pool house. A black metallic bench along the wall provides for seating & firewood storage. The stack of books and art decor on the walls impart the space a homey feel for the guests who stay over.
A great hack in a multifunctional space, this bed comes down from the wall when more guests are sleeping over- an extra bedroom with all that jazz! This one sure feels like an upscale hotel when you spend the night, accompanied by striking room details.
The modern freestanding bathroom, decked up with neon shades, maintains the peppy stance of the home. After a swim, this is where you would come to enjoy a nice shower and get ready for your favorite brew in the living room. This nifty bathroom boasts of a fun design, adding a dandy dimension to this pool house.
The exterior of this pool house is equally significant as its interior. Warm weather is a great time to make the most of the deck & pool. Not to be missed are the adjacent garden and fire pit, that bring a lively ambiance into the house.
This pool house celebrates the absolutely cozy accents that our outdoor spaces dish out to us.