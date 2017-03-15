Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 gorgeous pools to refresh your senses!

Justwords Justwords
CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Pool
Loading admin actions …

A house with a beautiful pool is not just a sight for sore eyes, but also very valuable when it is on sale. Even if you are stuck with a small space or modest budget, you can get a stylish and comfortable pool built by employing a bit of creativity. The pool can become a refreshing oasis for your entire family, and you might be able to host pool parties as well. So check out these 15 brilliant pool designs to gather ideas.

1. Pool with a view.

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Pool
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Does your house face a beautiful piece of scenery or offer a stunning view of the cityscape? Then go for an infinity pool which overlooks the scene. They are trendy and affordable as well.

2. Quirky shape.

Mosaiquismo en fondo de piscina, Mosa Y Quito Mosa Y Quito Modern Pool
Mosa Y Quito

Mosa Y Quito
Mosa Y Quito
Mosa Y Quito

There is no hard and fast rule that your pool has to be rectangular. Rather, for a creative look, you can design its shape to suit the measurement and shape of your yard or garden.

3. Amply secured.

Reciclaje de un jardín con pileta descuidado, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Modern Garden
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines

Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines

Rectangular in shape, this pool mimics the shape of the yard nicely and sticks to one side of it, so that the rest of the area can be used for seating, dining and outdoor cooking. It is also well-protected on three sides, which is a good idea if you have children or pets in the house.

4. Elegant indoor pool.

Cambridge Alex Zdankowicz Ceramics Modern Pool
Alex Zdankowicz Ceramics

Cambridge

Alex Zdankowicz Ceramics
Alex Zdankowicz Ceramics
Alex Zdankowicz Ceramics

Don’t fret if you don’t have enough space in the garden or yard. A bit of free indoor space can be used to accommodate a pool as well. And you can use it throughout the year too, since it will be away from the cold during winters.

5. Suited for treatment.

Piscinas Lúdicas & Spas en Inox | Stainless Pools & Spas, INBECA Wellness Equipment INBECA Wellness Equipment Pool
INBECA Wellness Equipment

INBECA Wellness Equipment
INBECA Wellness Equipment
INBECA Wellness Equipment

Not all pools are meant for fun and frolic. Specialized pools like the one shown here can be used for treating sore muscles after intense training.

6. Shallow delight.

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Modern Houses
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design

FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design

If you are planning to build a pool to just have a relaxing and refreshing time with friends, then a shallow one is perfect for you. A depth of a meter or so is enough.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Accompanied by a waterfall.

Piscinas varias, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Modern Pool Solid Wood Wood effect
Piscinas Scualo

Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo

This small but beautiful L-shaped pool with wooden decking is all the more attractive due to the artificial waterfall. The cascading water is perfect for relieving your tension or stress. Credit for this creation goes to the builders of pools and spas at Piscinas Scualo.

8. Just for cooling off.

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG

design@garten GmbH & Co. KG
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG
design@garten GmbH & Co. KG

If all you need is a refreshing and cool oasis during summers, then a small pool is sufficient. Leave ample space around it for sunbathing.

9. With beautiful lights.

Casa del Cabo, Remy Arquitectos Remy Arquitectos Modern Pool
Remy Arquitectos

Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos
Remy Arquitectos

A pool can feel heavenly on hot summer nights. But do remember to install pretty and sufficient lights in and around it. It will jazz up your yard as well.

10. Fun for the entire family.

Pileta en Jardín Reducido, CC|arquitectos CC|arquitectos Pool
CC|arquitectos

CC|arquitectos
CC|arquitectos
CC|arquitectos

This pool is a charming and functional affair suited to the dimensions of the yard. And it is perfect for the whole family to have a great time and supervise the little ones.

11. Glorious reflection.

Casa Clásica Moderna sobre el golf , Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Classic style houses
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

A large pool near the facade of your house can reflect the building, the sun and any trees in the vicinity for a unique mirror effect.

12. Safe from rain.

Saint Thomas - Cobertura Belvedere, Anaíne Vieira Pitchon Arquitetura e Interiores Anaíne Vieira Pitchon Arquitetura e Interiores SpaPool & spa accessories
Anaíne Vieira Pitchon Arquitetura e Interiores

Anaíne Vieira Pitchon Arquitetura e Interiores
Anaíne Vieira Pitchon Arquitetura e Interiores
Anaíne Vieira Pitchon Arquitetura e Interiores

An open pool on the terrace or in the garden is exposed to the rain or stormy weather. So it is a good idea to introduce a stylish pergola like the one shown here, for protection.

13. Magical lighting.

Villa Siriyana, Stone Contractors Stone Contractors Swimming pond
Stone Contractors

Stone Contractors
Stone Contractors
Stone Contractors

Once again, the importance of using beautiful and practical lights in and around the pool has been emphasized through this image. Lights can dramatically transform the structure of the pool, its surroundings and your garden.

14. Simple but sophisticated.

Residencia São Carlos , Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design Pool
Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design

Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design
Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design
Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design

A simple pool which complements the garden nicely can give you great results. Pair it with some warm wooden decking, stylish recliners for sunbathing or reading and lush potted greens.

15. Beauty of ceramic tiles.

REFORMA INTEGRAL VILLA "EL PRESIDENTE", Rudeco Construcciones Rudeco Construcciones Pool
Rudeco Construcciones

Rudeco Construcciones
Rudeco Construcciones
Rudeco Construcciones

Ceramic tiles in reddish tones lend a rustic and Mediterranean look to the floor around the pool. You can also use colorful mosaic tiles for a lively look.

Here’s another story - 10 modern pool designs

12 terraces that will have you dining al fresco every night
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks