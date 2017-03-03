Achieving minimalist living using the color white

Today let us walk through some architectural designs by Bochum based architects ONE!CONTACT—PLANUNGSBÜRO, that beautifully convey that appealing need not necessarily be showy; a minimalist look when accomplished tastefully, can also make your home/ home spaces look like a million dollars. A thoughtful style of interior decor with just the basic furnishing elements sitting in a neutral palette could be absolutely amazing without any over the top embellishments or zingy suggestions.

Also evident in these designs is the evergreen finesse of white—a sure shot way to give your spaces that winning visual edge. The color white has the latent elegance to gel with any style of design and impart it a tranquil, neat, plush & sophisticated vibe that spills over to the entire space to make it visually exquisite.

Take a look at these inspiring examples where the minimalist style and magic of white impart a visual finesse to the interior as well as exterior of the home.