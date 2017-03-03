Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Achieving minimalist living using the color white

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
OASE IN DER STADT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

Today let us walk through some architectural designs by Bochum based architects ONE!CONTACT—PLANUNGSBÜRO, that beautifully convey that appealing need not necessarily be showy; a minimalist look when accomplished tastefully, can also make your home/ home spaces look like a million dollars. A thoughtful style of interior decor with just the basic furnishing elements sitting in a neutral palette could be absolutely amazing without any over the top embellishments or zingy suggestions.

Also evident in these designs is the evergreen finesse of white—a sure shot way to give your spaces that winning visual edge. The color white has the latent elegance to gel with any style of design and impart it a tranquil, neat, plush & sophisticated vibe that spills over to the entire space to make it visually exquisite.

Take a look at these inspiring examples where the minimalist style and magic of white impart a visual finesse to the interior as well as exterior of the home.

Palliative landscaping adds poise to this aspect of the simplistic yet jazzy white home.

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Houses
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Radiant white nails it for this corridor.

TANZ AUS DER REIHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Did you see those alcoves housing simple decor?

Sober gray is the silent partner, as white glory steals the show!

OASE IN DER STADT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

This bathroom shines in the subtle grace of white, barring the Bonsai decor adding a green pop.

TANZ AUS DER REIHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Simulating the fire & ice effect.

OASE IN DER STADT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Kitchen
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

The white details of this modern kitchen complement the warm wooden floor. However, the star of the show undoubtedly is the fireplace where the golden glow of the fire strikingly complements the stunning white accents around it.

This white bedroom shows what dreams are made of!

LEBENSRAUM ERWEITERT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bedroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Note the swanky lighting above the headboard.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Ample natural light & trendy artificial illumination supplement the white modernity of this well equipped kitchen.

KLEIN UND FEIN, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Kitchen
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

The cozy essence of this minimalist bedroom is augmented by the whites.

LEBENSRAUM ERWEITERT II, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bedroom White
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Clear lines, simple design, dapper lighting & the restrained tones of brown make this space apt for snugly relaxation.

Visually sound combination with a white base- black handrail and the snug wooden touch.

ALTER CHARME NEU BELEBT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Curvy charm takes the cake as wood & white deliver again!

ALTER CHARME NEU BELEBT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Living Room
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

This modern intimate sanctum combines the goodness of white with an inviting minimalist style.

STILLE NOBLESSE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Bedroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Here is an example where the modish details of the bedroom are full of minimalist suggestions and the all white temperament is complemented by the mellow wooden flooring, with lots of natural light adding to the brightness.

Clear white pizzazz ring in a refined minimalist ambiance into this study/ office.

STILLE NOBLESSE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Study Room and Home Office
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Winsome in black & lots of white.

STILLE NOBLESSE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Dressing Room
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

This well lit modern dressing room employs the combination of black with oodles of white and parquet flooring, to create an awesome space. Lavish usage of white enhances the noble feel of this room.

Inspired by minimalism, this facade boasts of the added charm of the garden & the brilliant outdoor lighting.

OASE IN DER STADT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Houses
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
The perfect rustic kitchen!
Where does minimalism fit into your living spaces?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks