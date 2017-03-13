A New York City home full of elegance

The traditional upstate New York City landscape is punctuated by several stellar pieces of architecture that stand out in their Neo-Classical beauty. This beautiful Brownstone building gives you a fanciful New York vibe and promises an elegant surprise within. This townhouse designed by the architects at Sarah Jeffery’s Architecture makes good on that very promise as it delivers a space filled with panache and a classic theme that moves with the times. Come and have a look at this home to know more!