A New York City home full of elegance

The traditional upstate New York City landscape is punctuated by several stellar pieces of architecture that stand out in their Neo-Classical beauty. This beautiful Brownstone building gives you a fanciful New York vibe and promises an elegant surprise within. This townhouse designed by the architects at Sarah Jeffery’s Architecture makes good on that very promise as it delivers a space filled with panache and a classic theme that moves with the times. Come and have a look at this home to know more!
The living room of the home is a wholesome space with plenty of classical touches like the marble on the fireplace and the artwork leaning above. The pops of color come from the cushions on the gray couch as well as the flowers on the end table while a large arched window throws light on the style proceedings here.
All the frills and fancies of the typical understated neoclassical scheme of things come to life on this Brownstone. The large pillars and balustrades, as well as the shingles on the rooftops and arches, make for a wholesome look from the good old days of uninhibited style. Gray colored stone on the foundation and brownstone for the main facade makes the tired setting of the windows come alive.
The quirky retro style chairs frame the windows here and one gets a sense of the structure of this living room which has a doorway on one side and a large shelf along the wall.
The grand staircase comes to a sweeping halt in this minimal space with its modern lightweight color palette and the Scandinavian style flooring. The old school railing and the table in the center make for an eclectic fusion style look where retro meets the classic.
The box steps are carpeted with a simple woven beige fabric that matches the floor. The twists and turns are squared to match the modern appeal of the home.
The glossy finishes of the white counter tops as well as the translucent finishes of the cabinets, come together for a smooth finish. The blue-gray hue of the cabinets perfectly balance the profusion of white here.
The gray walls and the white window frames, as well as the stone and fireplace, create a wonderfully luxurious vibe in this bedroom. Under the windows, one can find a slim and low-lying storage unit with a chair nearby on delicate wooden legs.
The bathroom exemplifies all things New York city with its loft-like brick finish and glass panels set in heavy black metal frames. The his and her sinks are set in a luxurious white bureau to play up the sleek strength of this space.
The home gym is a practical addition which makes good use of this small space and gives the homeowners a chance to remain fit! For more design ideas, take a look at - A super stylish loft apartment in New York!