13 ideas on how to light your home right

When we think about the interior design scheme of our homes, we usually start with wall and floor coverings, moving to furniture, and then to window treatments and decorative objects. We often forget that lighting is a pivotal part of decoration, relegating this important system to the realm of the simply functional. Just think about the difference in a room that is softly decorated with incandescent light and warm furniture, as opposed to the uncomfortable brightness of fluorescent bars.

Clearly, the lighting scheme is a very important tool in accessorizing your home, and today we will look at a few instances where this has been done to perfection. These 13 lighting ideas are sure to grab your attention and demonstrate to you what power the lighting scheme can have in your home. Join us to travel through these stunning examples and discover the world of decorative lighting!