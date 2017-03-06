Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ideas on how to light your home right

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Energiczne wnętrze, Perfect Space Perfect Space Classic style dining room
When we think about the interior design scheme of our homes, we usually start with wall and floor coverings, moving to furniture, and then to window treatments and decorative objects. We often forget that lighting is a pivotal part of decoration, relegating this important system to the realm of the simply functional. Just think about the difference in a room that is softly decorated with incandescent light and warm furniture, as opposed to the uncomfortable brightness of fluorescent bars.

Clearly, the lighting scheme is a very important tool in accessorizing your home, and today we will look at a few instances where this has been done to perfection. These 13 lighting ideas are sure to grab your attention and demonstrate to you what power the lighting scheme can have in your home. Join us to travel through these stunning examples and discover the world of decorative lighting!

1. Industrial.

W kolorach ziemi, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist bedroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

These industrial arm lamps can look great when attached to the wall. 

2. Singular.

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Living Room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

This wide-rim ceiling lamp makes for a fantastic addition to a modern living room.

3. Pops of color.

Energiczne wnętrze, Perfect Space Perfect Space Classic style dining room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Popsicle-shaped lights give a fun feeling to this colorful room.

4. Elegance reflected.

W kolorach ziemi, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist style bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

In this glossy marble bathroom, the various light bulbs reflect their warm glow across the space.

5. Caged.

W kolorach ziemi, Perfect Space Perfect Space Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

A wire frame around bulbs can give a simultaneously rustic and postmodern look.

6. Innovation.

Butelkowa zieleń, Perfect Space Perfect Space Industrial style dining room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

You will do your interior decoration scheme a favor by choosing accessories that offer something unique. In this image, we can see traditional style ceiling lamps, but instead of conventional light bulbs in the center, these lamps have a strip of lighting around the outer rim. 

7. All shapes and sizes.

Klasyka i design, Perfect Space Perfect Space Classic style dining room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

This black ceiling lamp ensemble gives a rhythmic look full of style. 

8. Futuristic amalgamation.

Komiks XXI, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Dining Room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Here we can see a combination of a futuristic lighting feature and a traditional brick wall. 

9. Professional kitchen.

Klasyka na nowo, Perfect Space Perfect Space Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

This industrial-eclectic white lamps add a professional touch to a pristine kitchen. 

Peripheral lighting.

Klasyka na nowo, Perfect Space Perfect Space Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

And another angle.

Klasyka na nowo, Perfect Space Perfect Space Mediterranean style dining room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

10. Nightlife.

Soft Loft, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Dining Room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Bring that ethereal and enthralling atmosphere of a night out in town to your home with clustered incandescent lights and neon signs. 

Perimeter lights.

Soft Loft, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Dining Room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

11. The background.

Soft Loft, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Aside from attention-grabbing lighting features, background lighting can also have a great effect. 

12. Star bathroom.

Przytulne Gniazdko, Perfect Space Perfect Space Minimalist style bathroom
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Lighting around the edges of your bathroom mirror will make everyone feel like a Broadway star.

13. Game changers.

Komiks XXI, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Living Room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

The peripheral lighting we see in the background is in a striking blue, but…

The alternative.

Komiks XXI, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Living Room
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

it changes color! Now that is a fun and exciting way to accessorize your home!

Now we have seen how you can make your decor style stand out with the use of lights, also take a look at how you can make your home pop with color. 

A minimalist home
Which of these lighting ideas were you most impressed with?

