13 ideas on how to light your home right

When we think about the interior design scheme of our homes, we usually start with wall and floor coverings, moving to furniture, and then to window treatments and decorative objects. We often forget that lighting is a pivotal part of decoration, relegating this important system to the realm of the simply functional. Just think about the difference in a room that is softly decorated with incandescent light and warm furniture, as opposed to the uncomfortable brightness of fluorescent bars.
Clearly, the lighting scheme is a very important tool in accessorizing your home, and today we will look at a few instances where this has been done to perfection. These 13 lighting ideas are sure to grab your attention and demonstrate to you what power the lighting scheme can have in your home. Join us to travel through these stunning examples and discover the world of decorative lighting!
These industrial arm lamps can look great when attached to the wall.
This wide-rim ceiling lamp makes for a fantastic addition to a modern living room.
Popsicle-shaped lights give a fun feeling to this colorful room.
In this glossy marble bathroom, the various light bulbs reflect their warm glow across the space.
A wire frame around bulbs can give a simultaneously rustic and postmodern look.
You will do your interior decoration scheme a favor by choosing accessories that offer something unique. In this image, we can see traditional style ceiling lamps, but instead of conventional light bulbs in the center, these lamps have a strip of lighting around the outer rim.
This black ceiling lamp ensemble gives a rhythmic look full of style.
Here we can see a combination of a futuristic lighting feature and a traditional brick wall.
This industrial-eclectic white lamps add a professional touch to a pristine kitchen.
Bring that ethereal and enthralling atmosphere of a night out in town to your home with clustered incandescent lights and neon signs.
Aside from attention-grabbing lighting features, background lighting can also have a great effect.
Lighting around the edges of your bathroom mirror will make everyone feel like a Broadway star.
The peripheral lighting we see in the background is in a striking blue, but…
it changes color! Now that is a fun and exciting way to accessorize your home!
