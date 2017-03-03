The perfect rustic kitchen!

Everybody has different tastes and preferences, but if there's one thing that we can all agree on, it has to be the fact that a rustic-style kitchen is always a showstopper! Done right, and with the help of a talented kitchen planner, country installations offer the best of every world, with modern technology accounted for, as well as a more traditional aesthetic, which is why these super spaces are so popular! Even ultra contemporary homes often give way to a more rustic-esque kitchen, as they have such a cohesive and family-focused feel to them that they are hard to resist! If you've been considering installing a new kitchen and know that you are partial to a country look, come with us now as we show you a project that absolutely mastered the aesthetic!
This might be a new installation, but the aged effect of the shaker cabinets here really adds a sense of heritage appeal to this kitchen and we love the choice of an off-white color! A little warmer than bright white, the cabinets here look wonderful with the black worktop, which adds in just enough contrasts and modernity to prevent the room from feeling outdated or twee and can we take a minute to appreciate the extractor, which doubles up as a handy storage element too? WOW!
The key to any country kitchen is to make sure that there is a cozy and inviting feeling running all the way through it and a terracotta floor has certainly managed that! We bet there is some luxury underfloor heating in place, to make cooking on a cold winter's night that little bit more enjoyable and don't you love the way the natural, unpainted wood here matches that floor color so perfectly? We are a little bit staggered by the amount of storage space here too! Drawers for days!
Imagine how much easier it would have been to simply cut the worktop recesses with square edges! That wouldn't have aligned with all the soft, tactile elements everywhere else though and it's this attention to detail that makes kitchens like this one so covetable. The rounded sink edges almost make you want to reach out and run your hand around them and that worktop! So dark and decadent!
Let's take a moment to pan back and really appreciate this cooking area, shall we? With plenty of room to move about freely, drawers and cupboards everywhere and pretty touches, such as glass doors for when you want to show off the good china, this is a dream!
Simple, yet charming, the decision to include a glass-fronted cupboard will certainly make choosing some china or glassware a lot easier! It also breaks up the monotony of solid doors wonderfully.
Panning back a little further, you can start to see just what a generous room this is and how consistent the styling is throughout. Featuring not only a kitchen, but also a breakfast bar and a main dining table, this really is the heart of the hime, where everybody must come together ta the end of a long day! The little flashes of green everywhere really keep the country theme alive too!
The easy transition from cooking area to casual breakfast bar or formal dining spot here is inspired, but so is the way that everything is color coordinated, to create a more harmonious room! Green seat cushions are such a simple touch, but they create a dialogue that runs throughout the space!
Why just have a breakfast bar and a dining table, when you can also have a bench seat running around the perimeter of the room?We really need to take a moment to enjoy those heritage chairs and the striking chandelier too! Can't you just imagine family meals being incredible here?
No country kitchen would ever be complete with a few hanging utensil rails or pan racks and we are delighted to see that the cooker extractor is being put to fantastic dual-use here! What a great way to keep everything you need to hand!
We can't help but really love this breakfast bar! The height makes it fun for everyone to use, especially kids, and it has offered an opportunity for even more cabinets to be included in the room! In all honesty, we'd struggle to not eat every meal here, as it looks so sunny and happy!
You know how people always say that the kitchen is the heart of the house and that it's nice when everyone convenes in there? Well, with a sneaky little wall desk set-up here, that's exactly what must happen on a daily basis! Older kids can be doing their homework, while parents cook and little ones play on the floor. What a wonderfully simple yet sociable idea!
We couldn't leave this wonderful country kitchen without showing you a close-up of just how much artistry went into every joint. Millimeter-perfect, every wooden element has been designed and built to last a lifetime and as with every country kitchen, they will only get better with age! Incredible!
For more gorgeous kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: Unique kitchens to fire up your imagination!