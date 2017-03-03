A sad little patio that became a heavenly terrace!

The only way this patio could be any better is if it had some all-weather protection included and wouldn't you just know it; it does! An electric retractable pergola cover ensures that come rain or shine, this darling patio is ready to use and guaranteed to be a pleasure! It fabulous to see that lighting can still shine through the cover, so as to create a warm and cozy ambiance!

