A sad little patio that became a heavenly terrace!

If you have a patio in your garden that is less fab and more drab, we just know that this incredible transformation is going to inspire you to take it to task! Clearly designed and put together by a landscape architect that knows the importance of having a welcoming and fun little outdoor spot to relax in, the details and extra touches that have gone into making this patio absolutely astonishing really are impressive, but don't just take our word for it; come and see for yourself and get inspired!
We see what the thinking was behind this patio, with a nice pergola and a net of fairy lights, but the effect isn't as pleasant or enticing as it could be! With moss growing up through the tiles and little in the way of plants to cheer this spot up, everything is just falling very flat indeed!
We warned you that this transformation was incredible and now you can see just how serious we were! New decking has provided a far nicer floor area and the pergola has been stripped back to have fewer struts. Add in some amazing lighting and some of the most stylish outdoor seating that we've ever seen and suddenly, this is a wonderful location for enjoying some star gazing, which must be why there is a telescope in place as well!
The key to any beautiful patio is simplicity and comfort and here, you can really appreciate just how much a stunning aesthetic was the guiding force behind the design! Lighting around the pergola supports and stretching the full length of the decking looks utterly spellbinding, while the simple yet effective touch of adding some potted trees really adds in a much needed dose of nature!
Never underestimate what a wonderful effect some well chosen pebbles will have, when it comes to making a patio look neat and perfectly finished! These chunky white stones have made such light work of adding a decorative edge to the space and thanks to the bright white lighting, they dazzle and sparkle like little crystals! What a sophisticated motif to include!
The only way this patio could be any better is if it had some all-weather protection included and wouldn't you just know it; it does! An electric retractable pergola cover ensures that come rain or shine, this darling patio is ready to use and guaranteed to be a pleasure! It fabulous to see that lighting can still shine through the cover, so as to create a warm and cozy ambiance!
