A minimalist modern home with a traditional facade

The house, that we are going to peek into today, bears an exceedingly traditional facade covered with tiles and looks invisible among the many houses situated along the streets of old Lisbon. But behind this conventionally appealing yet rather unexceptionable exterior, you will find an absolutely striking modern villa boasting of large & bright spaces and even a charming patio! All this is indiscernible from the traditional street-side aspect of this home.
Basically the result of a remodeling job, this home was previously a single story building with ample land space, a backyard, & the ruins of an attached warehouse. These details gave the revamp project plenty o premise to recover the existing housing & expand it, construct a second level, and make functional the outdoor patio space.
Come with homify and take a good look at this wonderful remodeling job accomplished by COLECTIVO CAIS, architects based in Lisbon.
The street face of the home is very small and traditionally tiled- characteristic of the old quarters of Lisbon. The ornamental strip of tiles possessing floral motifs imparts a vintage suggestion which makes expecting a modern interior even more unlikely. Another deceptive feature of the exterior is that though a second floor has been added during the rejig, the smart way of execution of the project makes it seem like a single story home from the outside.
Once inside, you start wondering- is this the same house? The plentiful natural light flooding the interiors and the visually sound combo of wood & white ensure bright spaces. The wooden floor imparts a cozy feel to this space.
Here you can see the entrance and the wide open area meant for the living room. This huge space connects partially to the kitchen by the wooden bench, provides access to the upper level where the other rooms are, and opens out to the patio, serving basically as the transition space between the indoor & outdoor environments.
Viewing from this perspective, you can see the clear glass windows pouring in all the natural light for radiant interiors. Looking closely, you note that there are stairs leading to the patio, and suddenly you realize why the house appears to possess a single floor when viewed from the outside- this minimalist house develops in sequential levels; the staircases offer access to the upper floor & lessen the significant visual differences between the 2 levels to make for a harmonious transition from the interior to the exterior.
The long narrow space dedicated to the kitchen is well lighted; the furnishing has been accomplished smartly, taking complete advantage of all the corners. Look at the ample storage space in the white kitchen closets! The spotless clarity of this white kitchen is in absolute harmony with the other living spaces, particularly in terms of its luminous accents & simplicity.
The natural wood-topped platform serves as a mini table/ small nook for quick meals and also as a transition bench for placing dishes/ cutlery meant for taking to the dining room.
The simplistic bathroom wows with its stunning minimalist details in pure white and soothing tones of mosaic green tiles lining the walls of the shower cabin. Entirely modern, the sanitary ware has beautiful contemporary design.
On the upper floor, this space ideal for the bedroom has oodles of warmth in the wooden details; after all, wood & white is an evergreen classic! The rooms on this upper story make the most of all the available space and the well insulated roof. To make use of the entire space, one of the walls has been converted into a series of open & closed cubbies along the slope of the ceiling.
The glassy details let in plenty of natural light; the brilliant indoor lighting makes the home dazzle after dark, when seen from this backyard. The properly restored & paved backyard has been given a typically Zen tonality, with a dark earthen bed adorned by simple stones. This wonderful rear area is a charming outdoor space where nature takes over.
The ruins of the attached warehouse were integrated into the landscaping as frames, not for any specific function but just to form an alluring picture- the walls with their door & two windows quite clearly mirror the exterior facade of the home, and create a separate & engaging patio space that is neither exterior nor interior. The added spectacle of lighting lends a delightful visual effect, as shown here.
What an amazing renovation, isn’t it?