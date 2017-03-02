A minimalist modern home with a traditional facade

The house, that we are going to peek into today, bears an exceedingly traditional facade covered with tiles and looks invisible among the many houses situated along the streets of old Lisbon. But behind this conventionally appealing yet rather unexceptionable exterior, you will find an absolutely striking modern villa boasting of large & bright spaces and even a charming patio! All this is indiscernible from the traditional street-side aspect of this home.

Basically the result of a remodeling job, this home was previously a single story building with ample land space, a backyard, & the ruins of an attached warehouse. These details gave the revamp project plenty o premise to recover the existing housing & expand it, construct a second level, and make functional the outdoor patio space.

Come with homify and take a good look at this wonderful remodeling job accomplished by COLECTIVO CAIS, architects based in Lisbon.