This is the home to beat! Simply beautiful!

CASA CAPRICORNIUS, studioarte studioarte Modern Houses
This homify article takes you around a beautiful dwelling from the house of Portimão based architects STUDIOARTE. Created in 2015, this stunning home is all about the wonder of white set in picturesque surroundings. With chic elements of a traditional abode offering all modern comforts, this amazing white home is worth a dekko. Have a look!

Cozy lounging.

Living studioarte Modern Living Room Livingroom
Moving inside this remarkable dwelling, you can see an ambiance of grand comfort & snugness in this spacious living room. The gray shades & cream tones contrast with the white sitting on the walls. Plenty of natural light floods this space through the large windows which open to the outside, offering excellent lighting and natural ventilation. Did you notice that cushy couch and those jazzy brown upholstered chairs?

Distinct style & stunning landscape.

CASA CAPRICORNIUS studioarte Modern Houses vila,portugal,pool,garden
Sitting in the Portuguese village of Carvoeiro, Algarve, the pretty white home opens up beautifully to the magnificent natural landscape. The traditional constructive style is visibly alluring, with the surrounding environment adding to the charm. The unique built-in semicircular pool provides a striking visual dimension.

Outdoor spaces.

Pool deck studioarte Modern Pool deck,sunbeds,pool,view
The exterior aspect of the home includes spaces surrounding the house- the soothing garden and the elegant pool area with recliners. Look at the mini outdoor lounge in white! The garden bears an expansive manicured lawn; the garden area just adjacent to the pool is covered with stone, thus accentuating that space off the rest of the garden area.

Garden studioarte Modern Garden stairs,garden
Bright sunshine, velvety grass and the prim vegetation perfectly make this garden a special one. This garden also has pedestrian trails that allow you to roam through the different constituent areas, forming more intimate connections with nature.

Visually appealing entranceway.

Garden studioarte Modern Garden Garden
In this image you can clearly appreciate the clarity of architectural design in curved lines, and a detailed view of the vegetative diversity of the natural envelope soothes the senses. The stone & gravel passageway into the home is flanked on both sides by wonderful green landscaping.

Warm and stylish dining space.

Livingroom/Kitchen studioarte Modern Living Room livingroom,wood table
This dining space is a warm inviting area for the family to meet & share special moments while enjoying delicious meals. Offering memorable moments with the loved ones, this dining area has a charming blend of traditional & modern- the pleasing dining set with the large rustic wooden table and modish chairs bearing the same tonality; the dining table adds a lovely natural touch to this clearly contemporary environment predominated by winsome white.

Designer details.

LED Stairs studioarte Modern Living Room LED Lighting,Stairs,Toillet
Concealed artificial lighting embedded in small details like the illuminated stairs & the cylindrical lights on the white columns, vertically elongated clear glass windows with narrow black frames and unique wall decor pieces convey the modernity in design. Don’t miss the different types of flooring at the 2 different levels.

Spectacular stairway.

Stairs studioarte Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase tiles,stair
Connecting the ground level with the other living spaces on the upper story is this wonderfully designed stairway, really classy in form and finish.  

The fashionably white solid curvy rail, decorated glossy ceramic steps and singular illumination present a really impressive stance of the traditional architecture of this home.

Aesthetic suite.

Bedroom studioarte Modern Bedroom Bedroom
This bedroom, the most private area of the home, receives a generous dosage of natural light. The subtle furnishing & decor tonality continues to oscillate between the creams & ashes, thereby emanating a gracefully minimalist chromatic vibe that is truly welcoming & comfy.

Bathroom finesse.

Bathroom studioarte Modern Bathroom Bathroom
Extremely sophisticated and replete with modern details, this bathroom extends unique moments of relaxation in line with the serene natural environment encompassing the home.

Toillet bathroom studioarte Modern Bathroom basin,toilet,tiles
Preponderance of white, with the flair of the floor tiles, embellished mirror, longish sink and mellow wooden essence nail it for this well lit bathroom. Note the beige wall supporting the hanging toilet.

Holidaying just got even better with this surf cabin
How do the surroundings of your dwelling add to its homey charm?

