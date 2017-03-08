The perfect studio apartment

Fine things come in small packages—just think of all of those expensive presents you've been given… aren't they usually in little boxes or parcels? Well this studio apartment is no different! It's compact with only three rooms, but every inch of it is luxurious and exquisitely styled.

Put together by Warsaw-based interior architects PERFECT SPACE, it shows off some magnificent wooden floorboards, high quality ceramic tiling, elegant oak cupboards, intelligent lighting and textured surfaces. This is one small space that is packed with style and sophistication, so let's take a peek inside to see more of it.