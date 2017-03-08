The perfect studio apartment

Fine things come in small packages—just think of all of those expensive presents you've been given… aren't they usually in little boxes or parcels? Well this studio apartment is no different! It's compact with only three rooms, but every inch of it is luxurious and exquisitely styled.
Put together by Warsaw-based interior architects PERFECT SPACE, it shows off some magnificent wooden floorboards, high quality ceramic tiling, elegant oak cupboards, intelligent lighting and textured surfaces. This is one small space that is packed with style and sophistication, so let's take a peek inside to see more of it.
Completing the balance between white walls and wooden details, the oak paneling on the cupboards and inside the shelves is just the thing for this kitchen. It's not too heavy, not too dark and not too much to overwhelm this small kitchen.
The entire kitchen is finished in materials of the highest quality (just take a look at that granite counter), meaning this kitchen is ready for any professional chef. The standard of surfaces and lots of lighting is essential in small kitchens to make it as easy to use as possible.
Continuing the high standard of workmanship and materials in the apartment, all hardware are flawless. The faucet, the light switches, light fittings and joinery couldn't be better.
One of the most special details in this apartment are the lights the designers have chosen. These particular two hanging in the kitchen steal the spotlight with their beautiful metalwork and industrial-inspired fittings.
Choosing another gray, textured surface to complement that in the bathroom, the designers have created a gorgeous feature wall that dominates the bedroom.
Two adjustable lamps and a black branch motif sit around the edge of the bed once it takes it's place in it's position.
Looking back along the wall, you can see a large white wardrobe complete with inbuilt shelving and pull-out drawers. This is just the thing these homeowners need to organize and tidy their clothes, shoes and linen—and is yet another example of how this apartment is pretty perfect!
For more smart storage solutions for small spaces, take a look at these.
More impressive lights hang in the bathroom next to the bath, adding to the relaxed atmosphere. Reflected in the large mirror and glass shower door, their impact is furthered even still.
Wooden oak cupboards and an eye-catching, textured gray surface covering the bath and shower complete the room.