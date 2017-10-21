Single and stylish? Then this studio apartment is for you!

Living alone in a studio apartment was previously seen as Plan B, or as an option 'only if you have to'. Nowadays, flying solo and owning your own studio home is simply living the bachelor(ette)'s dream! This charming and compact studio designed by interior architects PERFECT SPACE from Warsaw pays homage to today's trends.

With it's smart layout, separated spaces, designer furniture and warm colors, this is a home that anyone would be proud to call their own. It's inviting, cozy and stylish. It's a pretty amazing feat to create such an impressive environment in such a small space, so let's take a closer look at just how this design team did it.