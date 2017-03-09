Your browser is out-of-date.

A small home bursting with modern stylish decor

Justwords Justwords
KLEIN UND FEIN, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Living Room
When planning the layout and decor of a small home, we may feel that size constraints will adversely affect the style quotient of the home. However, with expert advice from a professional team of architects, even a small home can be imbued with a beautiful blend of both style and functionality. The house we will see today is located in Germany and is a fine example of how a lovely decor can be incorporated within a small residence. Executed by architects at ONE!CONTACT in Planungsbüro, the residence showcases the architects’ emphasis on modernity as well as aesthetics and functionality. The use of neutral colors and large windows is a key feature that adds freshness and trendiness to the residence. Let’s have a look!

​Trendy decor.

KLEIN UND FEIN, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Staircase, Corridor and Hallway
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

The slanting walls of the roof on one side create an interesting effect that looks unique and stylish. The predominant use of white ensures that the area looks bright and spacious while wooden flooring warms the space. The television set is neatly fitted within the wall to save space. Works of art in neutral colors adorn the walls, quietly adding charm to the decor.

​A snug living area.

KLEIN UND FEIN, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Living Room
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Though small, the living area doesn’t lack in style! The elegantly sloping ceiling, sleek wooden floor, comfortable black sofa with the sleek television set opposite and the quirky accessories all come together to make a trendy space. We particularly love the gorgeous light hanging above!

​Cozy living spaces.

KLEIN UND FEIN, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Kitchen
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

The slanting roof makes a unique ceiling for the living spaces and teams well with the trendy and stylish kitchen appliances. The large windows ensure a flood of natural light and fresh air as well as a sense of spaciousness that is essential for a small area. The white walls and furniture also make the space look brighter and bigger.

​Elegant storage ideas.

KLEIN UND FEIN, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Staircase, Corridor and Hallway
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

This glass cabinet is a beautiful way to store crockery and more. The black border creates an elegant monochromatic effect against the white walls while the wooden floor adds a touch of warmth. The floor is of two levels, subtly demarcating two living spaces while keeping them integrated.

​Cool elegance in the bathroom.

KLEIN UND FEIN, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

The modern grey and white color palette of the bathroom teams with the sleek linear sanitary ware, trendy fittings, glass panel of the shower cubicle, and large tiles for a functional yet refined look.

​Stylish practicality.

KLEIN UND FEIN, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Bathroom
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

The functional look of the washbasin area is given a dollop of style by the sleek design of the sanitary ware and the use of elegant dark wood for the countertop. The unique design of the mirror against the slanting roof gives a touch of inventiveness to this space.

This compact home has been beautifully infused with elegance and style by the design team at ONE!CONTACT, giving us inspiration for creating fashionable and functional decor in small homes. Take another tour - Minimalist and natural: what a home!

40 stylish new decor trends
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Discover home inspiration!

