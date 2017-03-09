A small home bursting with modern stylish decor

The functional look of the washbasin area is given a dollop of style by the sleek design of the sanitary ware and the use of elegant dark wood for the countertop. The unique design of the mirror against the slanting roof gives a touch of inventiveness to this space.

This compact home has been beautifully infused with elegance and style by the design team at ONE!CONTACT, giving us inspiration for creating fashionable and functional decor in small homes. Take another tour - Minimalist and natural: what a home!