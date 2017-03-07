A colorful home in an exotic suburban setting

Set on a plot along the New England Coast, this pretty home has all the trappings of magical and fun family times! This two bedrooms and two bathrooms home gave the architects from Zero Energy Design a chance to create a whimsical looking space with plenty of energy-efficient solutions too. A bright shade of red appears now and then to add spunk to the exterior as well as interiors, while modern furniture and cozy textiles offer oodles of comfort. Numerous glass windows also ensure that sunlight floods the home generously for a bright and cheerful atmosphere. Come and have a look at this home to learn more about the aesthetics and the core philosophy used while designing the space.
While the home may seem like a simple warehouse-style structure at the very first glance, it hides many colorful surprises within. The gabled roof and wood-clad walls ensure that good air sealing and insulation are in place. This helps the homeowners in lowering the heat and cutting down on their energy consumption. The colors used here also makes for a bright appeal.
One side of this warehouse style home is in bright red and the white windows create quite a fanciful look and a playful vibe. The designers have kept this side simple and one can make out the neat finish in the way the grids have been etched on the surface here.
The repurposed and gabled wooden look continues into the kitchen as well. The island and cabinets are in a soothing tone of white, while the feature wall has been given a splash of bold red. The white globe like lamp hangs low in contrast with this red wall, while chrome appliances dress up the rest of the space.
The home traps solar energy thanks to the large windows that face the sun during the working hours of the day. This keeps the area warm after dusk as well. The simple classic wooden chairs and table go well with the bright white environment, while the shelves on the side offer room for storage.
Red enters the living area too, in order to create a rather playful vibe. The designers have ensured that this family home has plenty of such spaces within its neutral hued confines so that the family gets to have fun and bond with each other. The neat couch in grey holds pretty accessories like the cushions with colored leaves stenciled onto the white fabric. The wooden coffee table is a no-nonsense and sturdy addition while the egg shaped chair has a retro look. The entire scheme gives the space a rich and layered look thanks to its eclectic appeal. The quirky artworks on the red wall elevate it to an artistic status as well.
The bedroom flaunts a touch of soothing sky blue on the feature wall and the bedding. While the plush bedding promises undisturbed sleep and luxurious relaxation, the large windows fill the bedroom with natural light.
