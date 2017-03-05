The ultimate rustic home

A home that has plenty of wooden features and fittings as well as furniture makes for a warm and inviting statement, even if it is a modern one. This house is an example of that and makes a rustic statement because it relies on the use of wood against a simple canvas. The exotic nature of the soft furnishings also makes for a wonderfully cozy look where one can enjoy the simple pleasures in life. Each room is practical, features storage-friendly solutions and makes smart utilization of space as well. Lively hues pop up now and then to add to the attraction of this unique abode. It might also interest you to know that the furniture and accessories suppliers from RI-NOVO had a major role to play in beautifying this home. So come and have a look at the beautiful pictures from this home tour to know more!