A one story home that is spacious yet elegantly minimal

This home is a stunning example of minimalist beauty that relies on glorious rendition of the structure and its elements. This family home in Orech, Czech Republic is built on a plot that lies in a row of ten such fabulously green lots. The design has been rendered by the architects at MARKÉTA CAJTHAMLOVÁ, ARCHITEKTONICKÁ PROJEKČNÍ KANCELÁŘ. One of the best things about this home is the fact that it makes for a gleaming modern statement with minimal fuss. Spacious interiors, sober and neutral hues, creative use of glass and a pretty courtyard of sorts make this property a must see. Come and have a look to know more!
The facade and entryway of the home is set in exposed wood with an artsy and large scale play of shapes. The maze-like pavement below has stones and greenery lining it, while neat blocks and lines define this space.
The layout of this home is one that lets the linear imagination of the viewer run an unhindered course. The patch of greenery too features sharp lines along with a smattering of shrubs on the sides. The gray and white structure with the blocks and lines at the far ends makes for a rather open look.
This U-shaped wing of the home has been done up with gray bricks and white lines which makes for a modern neutral look. The glass walls are framed by these gray bricks while the greenery creates a wholesome statement. The pebbled space enclosed by this U layout acts as a courtyard of sorts.
The neutral cream-hued living room has a rather soothing look. The robust elements of the space are thanks to the gray couches with a round coffee table in the center. The glass sliding doors in black metal frames make for a monochrome statement, connecting the indoors with the outdoors stylishly. One can catch a hint of Scandinavian style wooden furniture in the distance where the kitchen has been designed.
The combination of gray and wooden textures is what elevates this space to a designer status with a hint of the understated. The dual-toned back of the gray couch and its cushioned look creates a comfortable statement. The wooden farmhouse style table with the retro style chairs softens the space and its stark white lines.
The U-shaped structure you saw before houses a courtyard in the centre of this wing of the home. It is clad with glass walls on three sides and opens up to the natural elements on the other side. The greenery and pebbles creates a soothing look while a bench inside gives you the chance to sit down and take it all in. Artistic and minimalist white shelves line the wall.
The compact bathroom houses a tub with a sink aligned on the side. Cream-hued fittings with cream retro tiles and a black frame for the window creates a modern monochrome look.
The modern bathroom has a shower stall and makes perfect use of the compact space. Glass and sleek designs ensure an open and bright ambiance.
