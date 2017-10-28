​A charming modern one-story house with a surprising interior

This single story home, designed by the architects at KUBE Architecture who have been credited with many modern project on the design scene, is in a comfortable U shape that makes for the perfect fluid design. From the outside, the house seems like a typical suburb home, but have a look at the interiors before you judge this home as standard!The glass walls and the open layout offers further ease and transparency of movement around the home. Come and witness the details of this lovely space.
The front facade of this home has a subtle and old school prettiness quotient with a stone paved path. Lush green lawns add a refreshing touch to the property as well.
When viewed from the inside, the open U-shaped design scheme of the space and the pillars make for an atmosphere where entertainment and work blend in seamlessly.
As you round the U of the home, you chance upon the wooden lounge replete with warmth and elegance. The bright blue chair and the couch make a vibrant statement here.
The modern kitchen is one that brings in a slate-hued island as a fitting contrast with the wooden floor and the clear glass walls. The fluorescent green backsplash and the white cabinets create a quirky look, while the retro style table and chairs make for a fun vibe.The kitchen layout and island were designed to bring people together, while having a beautiful view of the garden.
This soothing space has plenty of natural light flooding into it, thanks to the profusion of glass windows. The couch on one side makes for an excellent reading corner as the bookshelf is stacked against the grey brick lined wall. The artistic picture of the books and the old school iron pillars create an industrial chic vibe as well.
The best part about the home is that it offers views of the pergola style patio from the bedrooms through the part glass walls here. The greenery is always a permanent fixture from any angle because of the U-shaped structure as well as the clear glass walls.
The modern bedroom is a minimalist space that has a comforting vibe. The large bed with its slim legs and the miniature wooden chair add some classic rustic panache here, while the brick tiles on the sides make for an elegant space.
The bathroom has a rustic wooden tone on the laminate that clads the surfaces. The white fittings add much panache to this scheme and a long rectangular mirror without a frame gives it a modern look. The glass doors for the shower stall seamlessly add style to the space.
The U-shaped backside makes way for an open yet shaded patio which is easily visible from the kitchen inside. This spot is perfect for chatting, relaxing or breathing in fresh air.
The backside of this home is a simple one with a spectacular view that comes alive from afar. The glass walls and the U-shaped setting make for a cozy vibe with the green yard extending into the niche in the center. The home has an open patio on one side where one can actually sit to chat and lounge around.