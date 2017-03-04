10 amazing kitchen floor ideas

The kitchen is the space where we spend much of our time. There are a number of elements that go towards making this a good looking and well-functioning space where the entire family can create perfect meals and a memorable family time. The floor of the kitchen is one that needs to promote easy movement, passage and maintenance. There are a number of materials that can be used for the same. Come and have a look at this list to know more to make you perfect choice.
A rustic quality instantly comes alive with the wooden planks. These planks can be laid out on the floor and set across the cabinetry too. The designers have installed a pre-war style cooking range in iron to match the setting.
These flagstone tiles make for a wonderful and almost colorful neutral statement with much classic charm. In tandem with the fittings, cabinets and the lattice work on the doors, this gives the kitchen a hint of that old school countryside feel. Credit goes to the architects at Roundhouse Architecture Ltd.
These wooden tiles make for a neat look, which is also easy on the eye. The designers have kept the rest of the fittings light hued and light polished so that the floor is a contrast.
This brick lined floor is one that takes you straight to the rustic quarters of an old chalet or countryside family home. One can imagine cooking meals for large families while the expansive cabinets and countertops make things comfortable.
The blue theme in this kitchen ensures that there is a bright hued beauty in the space. It also goes on to the patchwork tiles of the floor, which makes for an exotic look.
This loft-like setting is perfect for a sleek laminate sheet to run across the floor. This ties in all the wooden and metal elements as well the classic cabinets so that one has a wholesome look.
This old kitchen has exposed beams and re-purposed wood as well as large red hued stones on the floor. This makes for good fluid absorption and cleaning.
This floor has plenty of geometrical style with a wave-like pattern on the rectangular tiles. With the white walls and the wooden cabinets, it creates a well laid-out look.
This white kitchen is a beautiful space with a classic cottage-style look. The distressed look on the wood also makes for a wonderful vibe in this homely space.
This modern kitchen brings in a wooden touch with the doors and the pillar as well as the furniture like the table. The wooden tiles in laminate also create a sleek and well-polished look.
