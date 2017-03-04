Your browser is out-of-date.

10 amazing kitchen floor ideas

Justwords Justwords
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is the space where we spend much of our time. There are a number of elements that go towards making this a good looking and well-functioning space where the entire family can create perfect meals and a memorable family time. The floor of the kitchen is one that needs to promote easy movement, passage and maintenance. There are a number of materials that can be used for the same. Come and have a look at this list to know more to make you perfect choice.

​1. Wooden planks for the floor.

Snowdrop Lodge, Beach Road, St. Cyrus, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd KitchenElectronics
A rustic quality instantly comes alive with the wooden planks. These planks can be laid out on the floor and set across the cabinetry too. The designers have installed a pre-war style cooking range in iron to match the setting.

2. Stone flooring.

Craigentath, Blairs, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
These flagstone tiles make for a wonderful and almost colorful neutral statement with much classic charm. In tandem with the fittings, cabinets and the lattice work on the doors, this gives the kitchen a hint of that old school countryside feel. Credit goes to the architects at Roundhouse Architecture Ltd.

​3. Neat wooden tiles.

City Park Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Modern Kitchen sunroom,breakfast area,quartz countertop,kitchen,renovation,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Toni DiMaggio
These wooden tiles make for a neat look, which is also easy on the eye. The designers have kept the rest of the fittings light hued and light polished so that the floor is a contrast.

4. ​Rustic brick finish.

KUCHNIA RUSTYKALNA - PODŁOGI I ŚCIANY Z ORYGINALNYCH 100 LETNICH MATERIAŁÓW OD KAMSTAR., Kamstar Krzysztof Fertała Kamstar Krzysztof Fertała Kitchen
This brick lined floor is one that takes you straight to the rustic quarters of an old chalet or countryside family home. One can imagine cooking meals for large families while the expansive cabinets and countertops make things comfortable.

5. Patchwork ceramic tiles.

APARTAMENTO FO, Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura Kitchen
The blue theme in this kitchen ensures that there is a bright hued beauty in the space. It also goes on to the patchwork tiles of the floor, which makes for an exotic look.

​6. Chic laminate for the floor.

Haus K., Architekturbüro Riek Architekturbüro Riek Kitchen
This loft-like setting is perfect for a sleek laminate sheet to run across the floor. This ties in all the wooden and metal elements as well the classic cabinets so that one has a wholesome look.

7. ​Large Stones in a classic kitchen.

ALQUILER DE CASA EN EL EMPORDA CON MUCHO ENCANTO , decoradora JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Kitchen
This old kitchen has exposed beams and re-purposed wood as well as large red hued stones on the floor. This makes for good fluid absorption and cleaning.

8. ​Wooden waves on the floor.

Old wine factory and farm, Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Kitchen
This floor has plenty of geometrical style with a wave-like pattern on the rectangular tiles. With the white walls and the wooden cabinets, it creates a well laid-out look.

​9. Re-purposed wood in a white kitchen.

DOM W CZĘSTOCHOWIE , grupa KMK sp. z o.o grupa KMK sp. z o.o Kitchen
This white kitchen is a beautiful space with a classic cottage-style look. The distressed look on the wood also makes for a wonderful vibe in this homely space.

​10. Modern laminate tiles.

Nieszablonowo, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern Kitchen
This modern kitchen brings in a wooden touch with the doors and the pillar as well as the furniture like the table. The wooden tiles in laminate also create a sleek and well-polished look.

For more design ideas, take a look at -10 marvelous ideas for a kitchen island

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

