8 ways to bring passion back into your laundry life

Laundry is known to many as a chore that is akin to having teeth pulled at the dentist—it's not fun, but it needs to be done. There is a good reason for the monotonous paucity of gray that surrounds thinking of this task; but it's not one that is commonly voiced. Historically speaking, laundry rooms were kept well hidden, as befitting a place where the Lord's and Lady's 'delicates' were handled, scrubbed, and left to dry with none of the flagrant pride that the owners of said items possessed.

In short, it was embarrassing to admit that clothes needed to be washed, and bodies did not automatically exude a fragrance of lavender and sage.

But then, somewhere in more recent times, we grew up. And we decided that if laundry was to be done, no longer would we duck our heads in shame, or avoid the eyes of our neighbor, furtively seeking cover from their gaze. Instead, we would embrace that noble, and indeed honorable, chore with open arms.

Below you will find the embodiment of that philosophy, eight styles of laundry room that pay no heed to history, instead flying forward with the grace and solid determination of a swan in flight. Who says the menial and the dull should be done in secret? Who says a chore cannot be something of cleanliness and splendor? Who says a laundry room, in all its banality, cannot be a thing of architectural beauty?

A place of warmth and comfort, with the aroma of soft cotton and dew drops on a fine Spring morning. A place of cushioned towels, and neat counters.

A place where the menial… becomes the pleasurable.