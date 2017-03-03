Your browser is out-of-date.

11 great ways to use white marble in your home

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Marble Wall Murals, Wallsauce.com Wallsauce.com Walls & flooringWallpaper
Loading admin actions …

Marble is a material that is taken flight in the mind of the populace during this past year in design, and it seems to be sticking around for quite some time. Everywhere we look, from fashion and homeware to architecture and design, everyone seems to be enraptured with this elegant material. In ancient times it had been a symbol of wealth and esteemed social status, and now it has returned as the crowning jewel for everyone.

We certainly share this amorous feeling towards noble marble, and are always keen to see how it is incorporated in homes. Given, it is an option that can be quite costly and is thus not available to everyone, but as we will soon see, there are imitations and alternative products that perfectly capture the beauty and essence of the material in your home. 

Take a moment to be inspired and enjoy this list of 11 magnificent white marble options that you can recreate today!

1. The classic countertop.

СТИЛЬНЫЕ ПРИЧУДЫ, Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной Industrial style kitchen
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной
Дизайн студия Алёны Чекалиной

When we think of marble in modern homes, the first thing that comes to mind is kitchen countertops. Marble has often been used in this regard due to its durability, style and the simplicity of cleaning.

2. Combining with wood.

Cozy Bungalow, Dahl House Design LLC Dahl House Design LLC Kitchen
Dahl House Design LLC

Cozy Bungalow

Dahl House Design LLC
Dahl House Design LLC
Dahl House Design LLC

Here we have another countertop, but this time it is combined and contrasted with wood in the kitchen. This is the perfect balance between cold and warm, hard and soft. 

3. Extraordinary walls.

White and Blue Marble Effect Wallsauce.com Walls & flooringWallpaper marble,wallpaper,mural
Wallsauce.com

White and Blue Marble Effect

Wallsauce.com
Wallsauce.com
Wallsauce.com

The effect created by this realistic wallpaper is awe-inspiring. Not only will you be able to bring marble into your home on a budget, but you will be able to do it in high style and across large areas.

4. Floor tiles.

LONDON MARBLE HALL WAY, Tile Supply Solutions Ltd Tile Supply Solutions Ltd Walls & flooringTiles
Tile Supply Solutions Ltd

LONDON MARBLE HALL WAY

Tile Supply Solutions Ltd
Tile Supply Solutions Ltd
Tile Supply Solutions Ltd

Another traditional option for marble is its use in floor tiles. These pristine floor coverings will add an instant sense of elegance to your home which will need nothing more. 

5. Statement piece.

IWO JIMA, TCC Whitestone TCC Whitestone BathroomSinks Marble White
TCC Whitestone

IWO JIMA

TCC Whitestone
TCC Whitestone
TCC Whitestone

This rectangular marble sink is a work of art in its own. This type of feature is perfect for a minimalist home. 

6. All round.

Marble Slabs, Elalux Tile Elalux Tile Mediterranean style bathrooms Marble White
Elalux Tile

Marble Slabs

Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile

With the endless options of tiles, wallpaper and other mediums, you will be able to create a marble palace, if you so desired. 

7. Backsplash.

Marble Splashback homify Modern Kitchen
homify

Marble Splashback

homify
homify
homify

Here we find marble in the kitchen once again, but this time as backsplash area, bringing style and elegance to the vertical realm. 

8. Cabinetry.

homify Living roomCupboards & sideboards Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This stunning marble sideboard stands out like beacon in a gray and somber scheme. 

9. Stylish steps.

Escalera Blanco Asiago, Giemme Marmi S.R.L. Giemme Marmi S.R.L. HouseholdHomewares Marble White
Giemme Marmi S.R.L.

Giemme Marmi S.R.L.
Giemme Marmi S.R.L.
Giemme Marmi S.R.L.

You can also go ahead and use marble on your staircase. It is less area to cover than the whole floor, and will therefore be more cost-effective. In addition, you don't have to have a solid staircase, and can opt for top tiles, like those in the image. 

10. Feature table.

Marble Dining Room homify Dining roomTables
homify

Marble Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

This skinny rectangular table has just the right shape to accompany the gracefulness of marble.

11. Solid state.

SAN MARINO I BH, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Eclectic style houses Marble Grey
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

We come full circle back to kitchen counters (or bars), but instead of a countertop, we see a solid marble structure for this home. This simply increases the elegance and creates more coherence in the design. 

Whichever method you choose, you won't go wrong in bringing marble into your home. 

Now, for more stunning breakfast bars like the one in the picture above, take a look at options for every kitchen!

What do you think of the white marble trend?

