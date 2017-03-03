11 great ways to use white marble in your home

Marble is a material that is taken flight in the mind of the populace during this past year in design, and it seems to be sticking around for quite some time. Everywhere we look, from fashion and homeware to architecture and design, everyone seems to be enraptured with this elegant material. In ancient times it had been a symbol of wealth and esteemed social status, and now it has returned as the crowning jewel for everyone.

We certainly share this amorous feeling towards noble marble, and are always keen to see how it is incorporated in homes. Given, it is an option that can be quite costly and is thus not available to everyone, but as we will soon see, there are imitations and alternative products that perfectly capture the beauty and essence of the material in your home.

Take a moment to be inspired and enjoy this list of 11 magnificent white marble options that you can recreate today!