Bring some Zen in to your home

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style houses
Opulent accents of antique details have been roped in to dish out pleasing visuals in this trendy Asian dwelling decorated by Taiwan based interior designers & decorators MeSSIAH  Saiya  interior decoration works. With modular comforts cloaked in decent luxury for a cozy sanctum, this home offers homey vibes oozing contemporary class in its appealing elements.

A strong essence of inviting oriental antiquity sits pretty in the interior of this Asian abode we are going to talk about today, at homify. Come along on the mystical tour of this inspiring Asian home that heroes impeccable interior design.

Asian icing atop generous poise.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Kitchen
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

A whisper of the Asian notes, in the form of hanging ornamental twigs & florets from the ventilation duct and a mini breakfast nook composed of painted wooden table-chair set, in the otherwise lavishly radiant jazz of the roomy kitchen tastefully preserves the basal eastern vibe of the home. Look at the tube-like metallic lighting fixture emerging from the wooden portion of the wall! The sleek horizontal wall tiles extend a plush stance.

Dash of the Orient.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style houses
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style houses
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

This well lit entrance with the bold accents of the door and the focus on natural elements like stone reflects the good old oriental touch in design.

Finessed face of dark delight.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style houses
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

Clean lines of this exterior aspect create a neat facade with dark colors & transparent glass. Look at the ornamental metallic wheel right in front of the rich mahogany door!

Elegantly eastern.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

Once inside, you can see the striking old world oriental signature in this corridor as well. Metallic & stone items including mini statues of the “Laughing Buddha”, Bonsai planter & paper craft bedeck the surface of this wooden sideboard standing against the grey & white unevenly textured wall. This wall is illuminated by the glow from the linear lighting housed in the crude wooden beam supported on the wall.

Absolute style in pleasing subtlety.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Living room
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

Neutral palette, natural elements & a pop of red- this living room conveys the quintessential Asian “Zen” style of interior design.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Living room
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Living room
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Living room Wood effect
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

Note the color scheme and decor pattern; the plant relief, antique art/ decor pieces and the sitting Buddha figurine- all reflect the tranquil calm & serenity so typical to the Asian style of interior design.

Organic beauty meets trendy swank.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style dining room
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style dining room
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

Quite typically Asian, this dining room bears organic elements for furnishing & decor alongside a couple of posh details like the snazzy ceiling & the designer wall screen. The modest wooden dining set, the bulky but ornate antique bronze & wood chest/seater at the far end and the little statuette on the flat- topped wooden platform by the wall bathe this dining area with oriental richness.

Chic colors of calmness.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style bedroom
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style bedroom
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

Wooden floor & white preponderance complement the sober serenity of the endearing hues adorning this lovely bedroom to ring in the characteristic Asian feel.

Hint of classic charm.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style bedroom
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style bedroom
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

The soothing neutral tonality of this cozy bedroom gets a befitting accompaniment in the polished antique wooden trunk-cum-coffee table to convey the distinctive Asian elegance in interior design.

Naturally Asian.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style bathroom
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

This bathroom has its fair share of the orient in the natural elements like wooden washbasin counter & ornamental shrubs, signature Asian fans and the trinket metal ware.

Pop of the Orient.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style bathroom
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

Characteristic of Asian interior design is the use of red color, as shown here in the wall decor of this amazing bathroom.

The wise oriental temperament.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style bedroom
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

The adorable kids’ room bears the owl decor on the painted wooden wall- typical Asian way of symbolizing wisdom.

Radiant modesty of Asia.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

This brightly lit corridor bears dollops of old world appeal in the antique wooden cabinets, with a lavish dosage of the East in humble bamboo elements & twig decor pieces.

Openly trendy in Oriental.

偶像劇豪宅大曝光, 戎馬整合設計 戎馬整合設計 Patios & Decks
戎馬整合設計

戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計
戎馬整合設計

With the palette, plant decor & Zen-style stone sculptures all shouting ASIAN, this terrace bears the tranquil grace perfectly in tune with the rest of this stunning home.

Adding color to your garden with more than just plants
How does antique elegance deck up your spaces?

