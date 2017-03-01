Bring some Zen in to your home

Opulent accents of antique details have been roped in to dish out pleasing visuals in this trendy Asian dwelling decorated by Taiwan based interior designers & decorators MeSSIAH Saiya interior decoration works. With modular comforts cloaked in decent luxury for a cozy sanctum, this home offers homey vibes oozing contemporary class in its appealing elements.
A strong essence of inviting oriental antiquity sits pretty in the interior of this Asian abode we are going to talk about today, at homify. Come along on the mystical tour of this inspiring Asian home that heroes impeccable interior design.
A whisper of the Asian notes, in the form of hanging ornamental twigs & florets from the ventilation duct and a mini breakfast nook composed of painted wooden table-chair set, in the otherwise lavishly radiant jazz of the roomy kitchen tastefully preserves the basal eastern vibe of the home. Look at the tube-like metallic lighting fixture emerging from the wooden portion of the wall! The sleek horizontal wall tiles extend a plush stance.
This well lit entrance with the bold accents of the door and the focus on natural elements like stone reflects the good old oriental touch in design.
Clean lines of this exterior aspect create a neat facade with dark colors & transparent glass. Look at the ornamental metallic wheel right in front of the rich mahogany door!
Once inside, you can see the striking old world oriental signature in this corridor as well. Metallic & stone items including mini statues of the “Laughing Buddha”, Bonsai planter & paper craft bedeck the surface of this wooden sideboard standing against the grey & white unevenly textured wall. This wall is illuminated by the glow from the linear lighting housed in the crude wooden beam supported on the wall.
Neutral palette, natural elements & a pop of red- this living room conveys the quintessential Asian “Zen” style of interior design.
Note the color scheme and decor pattern; the plant relief, antique art/ decor pieces and the sitting Buddha figurine- all reflect the tranquil calm & serenity so typical to the Asian style of interior design.
Quite typically Asian, this dining room bears organic elements for furnishing & decor alongside a couple of posh details like the snazzy ceiling & the designer wall screen. The modest wooden dining set, the bulky but ornate antique bronze & wood chest/seater at the far end and the little statuette on the flat- topped wooden platform by the wall bathe this dining area with oriental richness.
Wooden floor & white preponderance complement the sober serenity of the endearing hues adorning this lovely bedroom to ring in the characteristic Asian feel.
The soothing neutral tonality of this cozy bedroom gets a befitting accompaniment in the polished antique wooden trunk-cum-coffee table to convey the distinctive Asian elegance in interior design.
This bathroom has its fair share of the orient in the natural elements like wooden washbasin counter & ornamental shrubs, signature Asian fans and the trinket metal ware.
Characteristic of Asian interior design is the use of red color, as shown here in the wall decor of this amazing bathroom.
The adorable kids’ room bears the owl decor on the painted wooden wall- typical Asian way of symbolizing wisdom.
This brightly lit corridor bears dollops of old world appeal in the antique wooden cabinets, with a lavish dosage of the East in humble bamboo elements & twig decor pieces.