Modern home ideas

A dream home is the reflection of its owner’s personality and taste in home decor, and is planned with love, care and a good deal of thought. The house we’re going to see today is specially designed keeping in mind the owner’s Puerto Rican roots and her desire to recreate the rich flavors of her island abode in Washington DC. Ably executed by architects at Kube Architecture, Mi Casita showcases Puerto Rican architecture with the use of vibrant colors, optimum natural light and specific materials. Let’s have a look at the fascinating result!
This double story house is an impressive sight with its exposed black brick walls, white borders and large glass windows! The monochromatic appearance of the facade is refined and elegant but we can see vibrant orange walls through the windows, indicating a more dramatic look within!
The living area is a sophisticated space with a white porcelain tile floor, elegant white and black furniture and a cozy beige sofa. Colorful works of art by Puerto Rican and local artists adorn the walls, adding a splash of color and enlivening the area. A unique pendant light near the window adds a beautiful touch as well.
From this angle we can see that there are multiple large windows permitting the entry of ample natural light, while recessed lights dot the ceiling for a lovely effect at night. The slatted partition between the sofa and the staircase looks light and trendy.
The kitchen is a sleek and bright affair in classy black and white with trendy spotlights. The area is enlivened by a splash of orange on one wall.
This neutral white partition and trendy black staircase are ideal colors for contrasting with the bright yellow and orange colors behind.
The variety of vibrant colors brings Puerto Rican charm to the house. Also note the dark bamboo flooring on the second floor, in contrast to the white porcelain tile flooring below.
The wooden flooring, brick wall, rustic recliner and vibrant wall and works of art come together to create a striking room, brightly illuminated through the large windows.
We love the green patterned wall in this very stylish bathroom—what a lovely splash of soothing color in the black and white theme! The sanitary ware is sleek and trendy while the bench is an innovative addition to the bathroom!
Here we see a cross-section of the house with some details of the materials, appliances and techniques used to make it a functional and beautiful residence!
The design team at Kube Architecture have done a fabulous job of incorporating a vibrant Puerto Rican style of architecture and decor within a modern residence in Washington DC!