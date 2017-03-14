Your browser is out-of-date.

An inspiring home with a kitchen to die for.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
There are few things so comforting and aesthetically pleasing than a home equipped with a stunning kitchen. The kitchen is the heart of the home and with country decor throughout this home, you feel immediately feel welcome and inspired. Furnished in warm wooden tones, with antique white as the base color, it is not difficult to see why this home favors superior craftsmanship to make a statement. German-based designersBeinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GMBH have made this home a reality and with an elegant and refined style, we guarantee you will be inspired by what you see.  

Let's take a look. 

The kitchen first.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
The kitchen is spacious and comforting, sporting a rustic style that is sure to warm you up. By looking at this kitchen space, you can immediately see how grand it is. Basking in natural light, the island bench is at the center of this design allowing plenty of space for free movement.  

Antique white.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
With a color scheme of antique white and wood, the space feels warm and welcoming. Huge amounts of cupboard space and a butler's sink add to the country flavor of this home. 

Modern and fresh.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
The generous space of this kitchen along with its rustic features combine into a culinary dream in which modern touches thrive. The down lights along with the state of the art appliances make it convenient and stylish. 

Living room.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Living room
As we move into the living room, we can see the sheer size of this stunning country home. Wooden beams on the ceiling, coupled with a beige and brown color palette make it a delight to embrace the space for some rest and relaxation. 

Take a glimpse of this stunning open plan home for some more inspiration!

Inviting corners.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
There are inviting corners all throughout this home and with a charming fire place in the corner, the home it immediately feels cozy and charming. 

The house with the best view on the block
Do you like homes with a warm cozy feeling?

