Adding color to your garden with more than just plants

DIE AZALEE - ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS DEZEMBER, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Modern Living Room
Let's be totally honest and admit that when it comes to giving our gardens a bit more life and vibrancy, we all just tend to plump for the most colorful flowers that we can find. It can't just be us that does that, surely? We all want a beautiful garden, but so often our own efforts fall a little flat and that can be demoralizing! Unless you're a professional gardener, however, you might be choosing the wrong flowers or even varieties that will be a nightmare to look after and you'll never know until you get them home and have to put your social life on hold to commit to a regular watering schedule! We want to give you some really cool ways to add color, style and fun into your garden, without the hassle of high-maintenance plants, so stick to your fabulous, easy to care for varieties and accessorize them with a few of these…

1. Colorful plant pots are a great place to start and you can either buy some or paint your existing ones.

Zimmerpflanze des Monats 2017, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Multicolored
2. A piquant strip of accent color on a garden wall will add new life to your garden.

Zimmerpflanze des Monats 2017, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Multicolored
3. How about printing some fabric planters of your own? It's so easy!

Zimmerpflanze des Monats 2017, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Multicolored
4. Don't be afraid to experiment with fabric in your garden! Rugs can make great wall tapestries!

DIE AZALEE - ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS DEZEMBER, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Modern Living Room
5. Statement wallpaper can be used to create unique plant displays!

DIE AZALEE - ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS DEZEMBER, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Modern Living Room
6. Go to town with the color by using vibrant wall planters! They'll make your blooms really pop!

DIE AZALEE - ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS DEZEMBER, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Modern Living Room
7. You can go muted if you like! Some simple flatpack shelving is easy to paint up!

DIE EDLEN ORCHIDEEN – ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS NOVEMBER 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Green
8. How about focusing your attention on your pot stands? They don't need to be dull or boring!

DER KOLBENFADEN – ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS OKTOBER 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Green
9. Try up-cycling some funky ornaments as amazing planters. Nobody will have the same ones as you and you can decorate them how you like!

DER KOLBENFADEN – ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS OKTOBER 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Green
10. Don't be afraid to try your hand at pattern AND color clashing. It looks fantastic and pots are so easy to paint!

DER KOLBENFADEN – ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS OKTOBER 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Green
11. Why not add some really unique feature walls to your garden, as a backdrop for your plants?

DER KOLBENFADEN – ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS OKTOBER 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Green
12. Punchy color and retro pot hangers are a match made in heaven for a funky garden!

DER KAKTUS – Zimmerpflanze des Monats August, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Green
13. AMAZING! How about adding a little art to your garden, to support your wider bloom choices?

DER KAKTUS – Zimmerpflanze des Monats August, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Green
14. You can go more subtle if you like, with colorful pot edges, rather than whole containers.

DER KAKTUS – Zimmerpflanze des Monats August, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping Green
15. Vibrant cushions will always inject a lot of color and style into your garden. You can match them to your pots too!

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
16. Give all your outdoor accessories the color treatment! Just look at this handy ladder shelf!

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
17. Got an outside dining table? Then you need to embrace the rainbow in terms of your linen and crockery choices!

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
18. Metal plant stands can be spray-painted in seconds and look phenomenal!

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
19. Don't forget that white is a bright and vibrant color! Look at this amazing scheme!

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
20. Ombre is so hot right now, so try your hand at a little sponge painting and see what effects you can create on some planters!

Der Hibiskus – Zimmerpflanze des Monats Mai, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Dining roomAccessories & decoration
21. Speaking of hot trends, how about lining some outdoor shelving with geometric wallpaper? KABOOM!

Die Narzisse – Zimmerpflanze des Monats Februar 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
22. Terrariums are gorgeous, even more so if you paint the metal framework in a bright color!

Die Narzisse – Zimmerpflanze des Monats Februar 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
23. A funky feature wall, cool pot hanger AND bright plant pots? Why not? There are no rules!

Die Narzisse – Zimmerpflanze des Monats Februar 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
24. Maybe you could get your plants in on the action, if you create a really unusual and striking display and contrast the flowers with the pots!

DIE TROPENSCHÖNHEITEN – ZIMMERPFLANZEN DES MONATS MAI, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
25. Save those old t-shirts and make rag pots out of them! It's so easy and you'll have colorful containers whenever you want them.

DIE TROPENSCHÖNHEITEN – ZIMMERPFLANZEN DES MONATS MAI, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
26. A bright and eye-catching garden chair is a great way to add some serious color! Just look at this turquoise birdcage style one!

Die Topfrose – Zimmerpflanze des Monats Juli 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
For even more garden ideas, take a look at this article: 10 amazing ways to make gardening easier!

A modern home full of rustic touches
Which of these ideas really stood out for you?

