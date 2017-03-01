A modern home full of rustic touches

Manchester based architect house STUDIO MAURICE SHAPERO has come up with lavishly cozy industrial style apartments that dish out absolute comfort in chic style. Sitting on the corner plot of a busy intersection in Manchester, this apartment complex has an exterior aspect of bricks which gives it a rustic touch of graceful ingenuity. With the interior design bearing a modern essence in its generously rustic elements, every room dazzles in the luxuriantly appealing blend of contemporary & homespun detailing.

Open plan layout has been adopted by the architects for the living room design, with painted black/ white metallic columns used at times to outline dining, lounging and kitchen areas. Some apartments also possess kitchens wherein a continuation of the benchtop serves as a breakfast nook with a couple of stools thrown in.

Every room has tasteful mix of modish creativity and raw rustic appeal- be it the cozy bedrooms, jazzy bathrooms or spacious living rooms. Adorned by the eclectic combo inviting warmth of wood, earthy brick accents, radiant white modernity and innovative industrial hints of the big windows & columns, these apartments extend grand homey comfort with visually delightful details.

Hop onto the homify wagon as we take a tour of the homely coziness of this complex and you may end up being inspired enough to get yourself one of these alluring homes!