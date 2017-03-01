Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern home full of rustic touches

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern Living Room
Manchester based architect house STUDIO MAURICE SHAPERO has come up with lavishly cozy industrial style apartments that dish out absolute comfort in chic style. Sitting on the corner plot of a busy intersection in Manchester, this apartment complex has an exterior aspect of bricks which gives it a rustic touch of graceful ingenuity. With the interior design bearing a modern essence in its generously rustic elements, every room dazzles in the luxuriantly appealing blend of contemporary & homespun detailing.

Open plan layout has been adopted by the architects for the living room design, with painted black/ white metallic columns used at times to outline dining, lounging and kitchen areas. Some apartments also possess kitchens wherein a continuation of the benchtop serves as a breakfast nook with a couple of stools thrown in. 

Every room has tasteful mix of modish creativity and raw rustic appeal- be it the cozy bedrooms, jazzy bathrooms or spacious living rooms. Adorned by the eclectic combo inviting warmth of wood, earthy brick accents, radiant white modernity and innovative industrial hints of the big windows & columns, these apartments extend grand homey comfort with visually delightful details.

Hop onto the homify wagon as we take a tour of the homely coziness of this complex and you may end up being inspired enough to get yourself one of these alluring homes!

Contemporary suggestions of rustic pizzazz radiate plush relaxation.

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern Bedroom
Location advantage, majestic stance & original flair – the sturdy brick structure has it all!

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Industrial style houses
Capacious rusticity houses trendy temperament for vibrant living.

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern Living Room
Neutrally elegant contemporary lounging.

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern Living Room
Comely invite full of woody goodness.

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern Living Room
Humble dining on dazzling flamboyance.

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern Living Room
Hearty warmth of luminous poise- mellow nobility surrounds snazzy breakfast nook.

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern Kitchen
Alternate arrangement with swanky kitchen- dining, white gloss complements brick brilliance.

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern Kitchen
Designer details of chic living- dapper hues boast of charismatic clarity.

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern Living Room
Lavishly wholesome in sparkling humility of uncomplicated modernity.

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern Kitchen
Verdant meets white winsomeness for lavatory allure.

Albert Mill Apartments in Manchester, Studio Maurice Shapero Studio Maurice Shapero Modern Bathroom
