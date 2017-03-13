A minimalist home with a big dose of elegance

This modern family home is inspiring and energetic. Orchestrated by architects from Washington D.C. firm KUBE, they seek to emphasize the essential components of architecture in this design, drawing attention to light, color and texture. Many materials that were used are sustainable and become the focus of functional design. The architects describe their motivation to achieve both richness and simplicity, and the home is a definite design marvel.
Let's take a look.
The living room is spacious and its vertical characteristics emphasize the grandness of its style. A wide mantle extends upwards from the fireplace to touch the high ceiling, while the brown wall which merges the top to the bottom, shapes itself to form a large balcony. The strong vertical features create an anchored, powerful feeling in this stunning living space.
The architects have maintained a traditional facade which is refreshing and grand. The home is surrounded by lush greenery which inspires a sense of serenity.
From this view, you can easily see that the back is significantly more open than the front. Some of the decorative touches are the two chimneys which lead from two fireplaces. Are you starting to imagine the inside of the home?
This streamlined kitchen takes on a simple three-toned color scheme with grey floors, a wall of tan wooden cabinets, and a solid black ceiling. There is a lot of storage inside a huge panel of closet-sized cabinets which provide plenty of space to keep kitchen equipment organized and out of sight.
The balcony space upstairs is an elevated walkway with glass railings which turns the whole upstairs area into a rich and exclusive design. With so many various shapes, materials, colors and perspectives, the area is as fascinating as it is elegant.
The sheer size of this master bedroom is pronounced by keeping the furniture simple, selecting only the
bare essentials. A minimalist space with large windows creates a reflective atmosphere in which there is an air of serenity and rest.
A simple white bathroom gleams in bright white brilliance, a glass partition allows light to pass over the window-side bathtub. The presence of a mirrored door serves to further reflect light, creating an ultra-clean atmosphere.