5 small apartments full of character

We have often said that sometimes small houses are actually more intelligently designed and smartly decorated than their sprawling counterparts, and today's feature further proves that. We are presenting five different studio apartments, all not much bigger than 600 ft², with only 2 or 3 rooms, and each is a stand out apartment worthy of the spotlight.

This bunch of five homes are designed by Warsaw-based interior architects PERFECT SPACE, and each and every one has it's own distinct flavor and style. Once we take a look inside, you will see that despite their size, they all have countless details and design ideas that you would expect from a million dollar mansion. So let's start checking them out!