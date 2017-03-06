5 small apartments full of character

We have often said that sometimes small houses are actually more intelligently designed and smartly decorated than their sprawling counterparts, and today's feature further proves that. We are presenting five different studio apartments, all not much bigger than 600 ft², with only 2 or 3 rooms, and each is a stand out apartment worthy of the spotlight.
This bunch of five homes are designed by Warsaw-based interior architects PERFECT SPACE, and each and every one has it's own distinct flavor and style. Once we take a look inside, you will see that despite their size, they all have countless details and design ideas that you would expect from a million dollar mansion. So let's start checking them out!
Clad all in white, our second apartment to look at is contemporary but not too trendy that it will look dated any time soon. With it's pale flooring and wooden benches paired with white furniture, it feels light and spacious.
Lights in the main room are hung low as well as installed high close to the ceiling. This not only adds to the spaciousness, but also creates different spaces between the breakfast bar, the dining table, the kitchen and the lounge area.
Large house plants and hand picked flowers breath fresh life into the small home.
First on the list, this apartment is full of drama and character. White, cream, black and chocolate brown set the tone throughout the different rooms. And it's the contrast between the colors that make this look so elegant and refined.
All pieces of furniture and accessories are designed in a more traditional style—cupboards have standard handles, lights are streamlined and simple, and doors are made from wood with glass panels.
In the bathroom, textured surfaces covering the walls and bathtub are the main attraction and lights installed in the middle of the mirror help expand the sense of space.
The third on the list shows off the classiness of concrete. It's not often that you would associate elegance with this hard, cold material, but here, they definitely go together. The things that pull it all together are the gray ceramic tiles of the kitchen, the white walls and doors and the gray upholstery in the lounge.
By keeping the color palette clean, simple and almost monotone, the attention is given to the different textures in the rooms instead. Floaty curtains, soft rugs and velvety sofas work beautifully alongside the hard concrete and wooden surfaces.
Using white as a base for this fourth apartment, the designers choose a few colors to use throughout the rooms. In the lounge, the contrast is thanks to the dark sofa and orange cushions paired with the black of the home entertainment system; in the bedroom, the black throw on the bed and more orange cushions.
Most of the other furniture is kept white, as are the kitchen cupboards, curtains and all walls in the bathroom. And because of it, this is one tidy and chic home.
Our last apartment shows off just how effective using wallpaper can be. The bold pattern chosen for the hallway complements the vibrant sofa in the hallway and the colorful aquarium built next to the cupboards.
A printed image of a wharf and fishing boats fills one bathroom wall, bringing a bit of life to a standard space. It's these details that elevate this home to be more than just your usual studio apartment.