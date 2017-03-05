11 unique garages

Not just a place to park your car to shelter it from the elements, a garage can be an architectural attraction in itself, if you want it to be. When designing new houses, architects know that by integrating the garage into the overall design can really take the property to the next level; they are not to be forgotten about, or reduced to an afterthought!

From minimalist glass and concrete structures, to country-style wooden garages with ornate detailing, to rustic shelters made from brick and stone, this collection of garages has something for everyone. So if you are looking for potential matches to your existing home, or are wanting a style to influence your new house, take a look at these very different, and very unique garages for inspiration.