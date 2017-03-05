Your browser is out-of-date.

11 unique garages

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
City Park Residence + Carport, New Orleans, studioWTA studioWTA Modern Garage and Shed
Not just a place to park your car to shelter it from the elements, a garage can be an architectural attraction in itself, if you want it to be. When designing new houses, architects know that by integrating the garage into the overall design can really take the property to the next level; they are not to be forgotten about, or reduced to an afterthought! 

From minimalist glass and concrete structures, to country-style wooden garages with ornate detailing, to rustic shelters made from brick and stone, this collection of garages has something for everyone. So if you are looking for potential matches to your existing home, or are wanting a style to influence your new house, take a look at these very different, and very unique garages for inspiration.  

1. A structure doesn't have to be complicated to be impressive—just use high quality materials.

City Park Carport, New Orleans studioWTA Modern Garage and Shed carport,covered carport,millwork,green construction,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Toni DiMaggio
studioWTA

City Park Carport, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

2. This flat-roof style is perfectly suited for a garden space on top, for added greenery.

City Park Carport, New Orleans studioWTA Modern Garage and Shed greenroof,millwork,carport,covered carport,dual carport shed,green construction,Wayne Troyer,studioWTA,Toni DiMaggio
studioWTA

City Park Carport, New Orleans

studioWTA
studioWTA
studioWTA

3. Lit up at night, this open garage looks every inch a high-tech, science fiction landing port.

Casa MaLi, MiD Arquitectura MiD Arquitectura Modern Garage and Shed
MiD Arquitectura

MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura

4. Given you have enough room, the garage is the ideal place to build more storage cupboards.

homify Garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. And if you are lacking space, then this clear, compact design will be more suited to you.

Abri Design pour voiture, FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport Modern Garage and Shed
FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport

FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport
FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport
FRANCE ABRIS : Spécialiste abri de jardin, garage, carport

6. Providing you have two existing walls, sometimes all you need to add is a roof for adequate protection.

Carport, Architekt Armin Hägele Architekt Armin Hägele Modern Garage and Shed
Architekt Armin Hägele

Architekt Armin Hägele
Architekt Armin Hägele
Architekt Armin Hägele

7. This simple stone structure is perfectly matched to the main house and the rural setting.

CASA GERSHENSON, Gonzalez Amaro Gonzalez Amaro Modern Garage and Shed
Gonzalez Amaro

Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro

8. Integrated into the design of the main building, this garage couldn't look any more natural.

LO STILE TOSCANO, Arte Pietra Arte Pietra Rustic style garage/shed Stone
Arte Pietra

Arte Pietra
Arte Pietra
Arte Pietra

9. If you love fancy gadgets and novelty, an elevated garage may be the one for you.

KSR Architects | Two Houses | Car lift homify Garage/shed
homify

KSR Architects | Two Houses | Car lift

homify
homify
homify

10. Depending on your attachment for your car, the garage can even be built as a normal room would.

街路からの眺望を妨げない家, Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates Modern Living Room
Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates

Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates
Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates
Kenji Yanagawa Architect and Associates

11. With it's wooden cladding and gabled roof, this garage is definitely more than your usual carport.

Knikwoning, Architectenbureau Jules Zwijsen Architectenbureau Jules Zwijsen Modern Garage and Shed
Architectenbureau Jules Zwijsen

Architectenbureau Jules Zwijsen
Architectenbureau Jules Zwijsen
Architectenbureau Jules Zwijsen

For more inspiring garage designs that exceed expectations, take a look at this next collection

What's your preferred garage style? Minimal, traditional, rustic or futuristic?

