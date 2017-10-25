Your browser is out-of-date.

16 reasons why you should invest in art for your home

Genista Jurgens Genista Jurgens
FLORAL WALLPAPER FOR WALLS , wallsandmurals wallsandmurals BedroomAccessories & decoration Paper
A quick, creative, and easy way to inject a bit of color and energy into your interior is with artwork. And please don't automatically think that means you have to hang a traditional oil painting or a conservative landscape! We are talking more about creating unique, personalized pieces of art, hanging decorative wallpaper to make a bold feature wall, or even getting your children to paint a whimsical mural in their bedrooms. 

There are countless ways that art can spice up a room and show off some of your personal taste. And to start with, here are 16 of them. 

1. Oil paintings to match and accentuate brightly colored furniture for freshness.

Feminine Touch Pixers Modern Living Room Blue canvas,wall mural,wallpaper,art,woman,woman
Pixers

Feminine Touch

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

2. Showcase your favorite art piece and by using it over a whole wall.

Mondrian Pixers Minimalist dining room Multicolored mondrian,art,modern art,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

Mondrian

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

3. Abstract paintings are great to bring together all of the colors from around a room.

Apartment, Berlin-Mitte, Bedroom homify Classic style bedroom Beige art,painting,bedroom
homify

Apartment, Berlin-Mitte, Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

If you are also looking to update the entire color scheme of your home, then ask an expert interior decorator what's the best tones and textures for you. 

4. Wallpaper with repeating motifs will add a youthful, playful touch to a room.

Deko-Kollektion 2017, Alfred Apelt GmbH Alfred Apelt GmbH Modern Living Room
Alfred Apelt GmbH

Alfred Apelt GmbH
Alfred Apelt GmbH
Alfred Apelt GmbH

5. Stackable cups or decorated porcelain add personality.

Jimbob Art Yesh&Tash Commercial spaces Car Dealerships
Yesh&amp;Tash

Jimbob Art

Yesh&Tash
Yesh&amp;Tash
Yesh&Tash

6. Brighten up dark walls with contrasting colors.

bathroom decoration Style Within Modern Bathroom freestanding bath,modern bath,wall mounted taps,vinyl tile floor,bathroom art,bathroom lighting,porcelain tile,feature wall,tiled wall,grey bathroom,orange accents,bathroom decoration
Style Within

bathroom decoration

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

7. Large paintings complement neutral toned furniture.

Georgetown Living Room & Loft Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Living Room Lighting Design,Recessed,Art Work Lighting
Hinson Design Group

Georgetown Living Room & Loft Lighting

Hinson Design Group
Hinson Design Group
Hinson Design Group

8. A whimsical mural would be any child's dream come true for their bedroom.

'Coworking' Bear Wallpaper Wallsauce.com Modern Kid's Room wall,wall sticker,wallpaper,wall art
Wallsauce.com

'Coworking' Bear Wallpaper

Wallsauce.com
Wallsauce.com
Wallsauce.com

9. Artwork can still be monochromatic, just remember to play up contrast.

Badewanne Objekte, Design by Torsten Müller Design by Torsten Müller Minimalist style bathroom
Design by Torsten Müller

Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller
Design by Torsten Müller

10. For a bold look, enlarge your favorite photo to fit an entire wall.

Floral wallpaper designs for livingroom and bedroom using easily removable wallpaper. Walls and Murals wallsandmurals BedroomAccessories & decoration Paper
wallsandmurals

Floral wallpaper designs for livingroom and bedroom using easily removable wallpaper. Walls and Murals

wallsandmurals
wallsandmurals
wallsandmurals

11. Decorative wallpaper is a more subtle wall to bring in pattern and color.

Statement walls Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd Living room
Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd

Statement walls

Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd
Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd
Deborah Warne Interiors Ltd

See a range of different wallpaper options here

12. For an opulent look, frame old family portraits or paintings in gold.

Concrete walls, PANBETON® - Private Apartment, Paris VI Concrete LCDA Modern Kitchen concrete walls,concrete panels,walls panels,walls in concrete,decorative concrete
Concrete LCDA

Concrete walls, PANBETON® —Private Apartment, Paris VI

Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA

13. Or look to the streets for inspiration and layer up graffiti style fonts and textures.

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. This colorful dotted pattern completes this home office in a more polished, refined way.

homify Walls
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. A large humorous deer painting helps save this interior from looking too somber.

Coleherne Mews Concrete LCDA Modern Dining Room bespoke kitchen,concrete kitchen,concrete walls,concrete panels,concrete wall panel,concrete worktop,concrete countertop,kitchen worktop,kitchen countertop
Concrete LCDA

Coleherne Mews

Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA
Concrete LCDA

16. Together with the right lighting, a piece of contemporary art can really brighten a room.

Victorian living room Style Within Modern Living Room victorian property,victorian home,sitting room,living room,grey living room,grey walls,alcove lighting,home lighting,room lighting,wall lights,alcove storage,modern coffee table
Style Within

Victorian living room

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

Besides these 16 reasons, we think that art is simply worth the investment!

Don't fret—the list doesn't stop here! See these 20 other art pieces you can use to enhance your home

7 smart tricks to clean the house in 5 minutes!
What artwork do you have at home? Tell us about your favorite pieces below. 

