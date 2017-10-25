16 reasons why you should invest in art for your home

A quick, creative, and easy way to inject a bit of color and energy into your interior is with artwork. And please don't automatically think that means you have to hang a traditional oil painting or a conservative landscape! We are talking more about creating unique, personalized pieces of art, hanging decorative wallpaper to make a bold feature wall, or even getting your children to paint a whimsical mural in their bedrooms.

There are countless ways that art can spice up a room and show off some of your personal taste. And to start with, here are 16 of them.