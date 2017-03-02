A blissful home to copy ideas from

Fixing up an old building and bringing it into the present day isn't always easy, especially when it's squeezed in between other, older houses and there's not much room to build. But that's exactly what architect MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT managed to do for this narrow, two story apartment located in the fishing village of Ferragudo in the Algarve, Southern Portugal.

Working within the existing confines and dimensions, she re-imagined this home, resurfacing the plain white walls and restructuring it's entire layout. What was once a derelict building with a storage area on the ground floor, is now Casa 103 - a thoroughly modern structure complete with sculptural walls, intimate corners, magnificent views and even a rooftop pool; a true piece of paradise.