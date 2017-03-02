A blissful home to copy ideas from

Fixing up an old building and bringing it into the present day isn't always easy, especially when it's squeezed in between other, older houses and there's not much room to build. But that's exactly what architect MARLENE ULDSCHMIDT managed to do for this narrow, two story apartment located in the fishing village of Ferragudo in the Algarve, Southern Portugal.
Working within the existing confines and dimensions, she re-imagined this home, resurfacing the plain white walls and restructuring it's entire layout. What was once a derelict building with a storage area on the ground floor, is now Casa 103 - a thoroughly modern structure complete with sculptural walls, intimate corners, magnificent views and even a rooftop pool; a true piece of paradise.
It is obvious from this view, that this is one very special home, in an incredible location. But not only does it look impressive, but it is also energy efficient, thanks to a range of sustainable measures taken during construction. Materials were also locally sourced to keep this an environmentally friendly makeover. We think it doesn't get much better!
Fitting in with the existing crowd isn't always easy—and it's no different when it comes to architecture. So the architect made sure she kept true to the typical facades and white exteriors of the south while updating this home.
This new 'wall' that has been built at street level ensures the interior stays hidden and the homeowners have as much privacy as possible.
Instead of having wasted space on the top level of the home, we now have an expansive deck with integrated seating, storage and stairs leading up to the best feature of them all… .
Built into the highest level, the swimming pool is the icing on the cake of this idyllic home. The pool area is finished off with concrete edging, wooden floorboards and rock walls, and thanks to an enormous nearby tree, guests can even escape the hot sun in the shadows.
Designed by ULTRAMARINO, the kitchen looks deceptively simple, but it actually has multiple cupboards, drawers and cabinets built into the pieces of furniture. The resulting look is a streamlined one, but also offers all of the necessary space and utilities.
Keeping with the understated style of the home, the kitchen is furnished with classic furniture, including plastic and metal chairs in neutral tones and chic lampshades. The splashboard behind the kitchen sink is frosted glass, ensuring this room looks elegant and contemporary.
Many of the interior spaces were opened up to reflect the local geography and to allow more visual connection to the nearby river. Hallways are wide, with high ceilings and plenty of glass to keep this home bright and beautiful.
Opening up walls and spaces means that now there are many cozy corners and intimate spaces around the house. This little nook is the perfect place for an at-home office, thanks to the natural light and nearby fireplace. What a spot!
The barrier between indoors and outside is almost non-existent on the top level. Large, wide sliding doors connect the two spaces, allowing the home owners to effortlessly move between the two on long hot summer nights.