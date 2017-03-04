The modern barn

When a young family purchased a 3/4 acre plot near the historic Rosedale Conservancy in Washington DC, they were keen to build a dream home that would reflect the rural history of the site while at the same time being a comfortable modern home within a rectangular duplex structure. With the concept of a “modern barn” finalized, architects at Kube Architecture created the 6,000 square feet Rosedale Residence as a fitting tribute to the conservative rural spaces within a contemporary structure and comfortable decor. Let’s take the tour!
The design team has chosen a predominantly country look for the side of the house overlooking the beautiful lawn, with wooden panels making up most of the walls. Combined with large glass windows, the effect is trendily rustic.
The requirement of a rectangular duplex has been beautifully incorporated in a modern rustic facade. On this side of the house, the ground floor has a rural touch with wood-paneled walls while the upper floor is a contemporary solid white surmounted by an elegant gable roof.
Here is another side of the house, with a strong emphasis on modern white and large glass windows and doors, balanced by wooden panels.
The sparkling rectangular pool is a lovely addition to a family home!
The living room showcases a gorgeous modern decor with a contemporary coffee table and cozy elegant furniture. The large glass windows and doors are a wonderful way to bring nature within.
From this angle, we see the neat linear plan of the floor, comprising living area, dining area and kitchen. The wooden floor brings a rustic flavor to the modern decor.
The simplicity of the white and gray dining arrangement is offset by the dramatic light hanging above, upping the style quotient manifold! The kitchen is modern and minimalist.
The neat wooden staircase is illuminated by the large windows.
White, gray and blue is a cool and elegant combination, ideal for working. The large windows provide a fantastic view of nature!
The gable roof forms a lovely ceiling over the bed, which looks comfortable and soothing. The modern lamps complement the decor well.
The sleek gray cabinets, white walls and large mirror reflect modern minimalist beauty to great effect.
What a wonderful idea to have a basketball court in your residence! A fun way to exercise in a bright environment!
The dark wooden cabinets and sturdy hooks are a neat and elegant way to store necessities while the slotted bench is a brilliant idea for arranging footwear!
Kube Architecture has fulfilled the brief of blending modern comfort with the rural history of the site.
