The modern barn

When a young family purchased a 3/4 acre plot near the historic Rosedale Conservancy in Washington DC, they were keen to build a dream home that would reflect the rural history of the site while at the same time being a comfortable modern home within a rectangular duplex structure. With the concept of a “modern barn” finalized, architects at Kube Architecture created the 6,000 square feet Rosedale Residence as a fitting tribute to the conservative rural spaces within a contemporary structure and comfortable decor. Let’s take the tour!