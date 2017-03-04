Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The modern barn

Justwords Justwords
Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

When a young family purchased a 3/4 acre plot near the historic Rosedale Conservancy in Washington DC, they were keen to build a dream home that would reflect the rural history of the site while at the same time being a comfortable modern home within a rectangular duplex structure. With the concept of a “modern barn” finalized, architects at Kube Architecture created the 6,000 square feet Rosedale Residence as a fitting tribute to the conservative rural spaces within a contemporary structure and comfortable decor. Let’s take the tour!

​A neat and elegant facade.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Houses
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

The design team has chosen a predominantly country look for the side of the house overlooking the beautiful lawn, with wooden panels making up most of the walls. Combined with large glass windows, the effect is trendily rustic.

​A modern pastoral look.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Houses
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

The requirement of a rectangular duplex has been beautifully incorporated in a modern rustic facade. On this side of the house, the ground floor has a rural touch with wood-paneled walls while the upper floor is a contemporary solid white surmounted by an elegant gable roof.

​The magic of white.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Houses
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Here is another side of the house, with a strong emphasis on modern white and large glass windows and doors, balanced by wooden panels.

​Relaxing in the pool.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Pool
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

The sparkling rectangular pool is a lovely addition to a family home!

​A sophisticated living room.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Living Room
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

The living room showcases a gorgeous modern decor with a contemporary coffee table and cozy elegant furniture. The large glass windows and doors are a wonderful way to bring nature within.

​Linear layout.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Living Room
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

From this angle, we see the neat linear plan of the floor, comprising living area, dining area and kitchen. The wooden floor brings a rustic flavor to the modern decor.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Contemporary dining and kitchen.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Kitchen
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

The simplicity of the white and gray dining arrangement is offset by the dramatic light hanging above, upping the style quotient manifold! The kitchen is modern and minimalist.

​Ascending the stairs.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

The neat wooden staircase is illuminated by the large windows.

​Work with a view.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Study Room and Home Office
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

White, gray and blue is a cool and elegant combination, ideal for working. The large windows provide a fantastic view of nature!

​Sleeping under the gable.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bedroom
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

The gable roof forms a lovely ceiling over the bed, which looks comfortable and soothing. The modern lamps complement the decor well.

​Trendy minimalism in the bathroom.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

The sleek gray cabinets, white walls and large mirror reflect modern minimalist beauty to great effect.

​Fun and exercise.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Gym
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

What a wonderful idea to have a basketball court in your residence! A fun way to exercise in a bright environment!

​Sufficient storage.

Rosedale Residence, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
KUBE architecture

Rosedale Residence

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

The dark wooden cabinets and sturdy hooks are a neat and elegant way to store necessities while the slotted bench is a brilliant idea for arranging footwear!

Kube Architecture has fulfilled the brief of blending modern comfort with the rural history of the site.

Take a look at another home for more amazing ideas - A fashionable house in the middle of the forest!

The battle of rustic versus classic decor (bathroom edition)
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks