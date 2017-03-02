Your browser is out-of-date.

22 amazing rooftop terraces to copy

homify Patios & Decks
For all those who believe that it takes a huge budget to have a little rooftop terrace in their house, we have created this article to show you that you don't need a huge budget to create a little slice of heaven on your rooftop. There are images of terraces that you can adapt perfectly to the roof of your house, especially if it is small. With very few materials and few elements, your rooftop can be transformed. For the design and construction, we recommend you to get a professional architect. So, lets get inspired by these small and simple terraces that will look amazing on top of your house. 

1. A country-inspired terrace open to the landscape.

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

Few elements and economic materials.

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. With a metal pergola and canvas awning, just add pots and go!

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Minimalist, but with the necessary protection (railing) and a couple of armchairs to relax.

Interiorismo para residencia en Altozano Morelia, Dovela Interiorismo Dovela Interiorismo Modern Terrace
Dovela Interiorismo

Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo

4. How about a dining room on the roof?

Proyecto Terraza Departamento Oriana, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Patios & Decks
Sandra Molina

Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

5. Simplicity and color!

Fresh Mini Staging, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Patios & Decks
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

6. A synthetic floor and wooden beams, simple and practical, impossible!

Roma Trastevere Appartamento Indipendente, Studio Fori Studio Fori Modern Terrace
Studio Fori

Studio Fori
Studio Fori
Studio Fori

7. Chiquita, but perfect to enjoy!

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. A green roof!

Azoteas Verdes, Azoteas Verdes Azoteas Verdes Modern Terrace
Azoteas Verdes

Azoteas Verdes
Azoteas Verdes
Azoteas Verdes

9. A folding awning fastened to a wooden structure, the basics for a practical, modern and stylish roof terrace!

Gimnasio de Cristal Lumon y techo movible de cristal, Terraza con pergola de madera en casa del centro de Cadiz, Architect Hugo Castro - HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración Architect Hugo Castro - HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración Patios & Decks
Architect Hugo Castro —HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración

Architect Hugo Castro - HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración
Architect Hugo Castro —HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración
Architect Hugo Castro - HC Estudio Arquitectura y Decoración

10. When the square feet do not surpass, what do you think of this idea?

DECORACION TERRAZA, Become a Home Become a Home Patios & Decks
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

(And the cute planters!)

DECORACION TERRAZA, Become a Home Become a Home Patios & Decks
Become a Home

Become a Home
Become a Home
Become a Home

11. If you have a roof with a laundry room, prepare a space to eat or rest too!

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. What do you think of this idea with concrete benches? By the way, very easy to do and economical!

ÁTICO IVORRA, Molins Design Molins Design Modern Terrace
Molins Design

Molins Design
Molins Design
Molins Design

13. With planters that decorate the terrace.

ÁTICO IVORRA, Molins Design Molins Design Modern Terrace
Molins Design

Molins Design
Molins Design
Molins Design

14. Wooden floor to always look clean.

Sant Pol de Mar, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Patios & Decks
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.

Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.

15. With recycled wood and transparent curtains, what a great pergola!

Home Staging en Barcelona, custom casa home staging custom casa home staging Patios & Decks
custom casa home staging

custom casa home staging
custom casa home staging
custom casa home staging

16. Get furniture that looks chic (you can go to thrift stores).

Casa Tre Archi, Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini Patios & Decks
Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini

Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini
Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini
Ing. Vitale Grisostomi Travaglini

17. An awning, beach chairs and synthetic grass, easy and practical!

Jardines realizados, ecojardí ecojardí Patios & Decks
ecojardí

ecojardí
ecojardí
ecojardí

18. What if you add a bamboo pergola?

Jardines realizados, ecojardí ecojardí Patios & Decks
ecojardí

ecojardí
ecojardí
ecojardí

19. Construct the roof with wooden beams, and put the furniture, plants and a hammock up!

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

20. When the space on the roof is wide: 1508 ft² of space available!

Terrasse & toit-terrasse 140 m², ARCHITECKRENOV ARCHITECKRENOV Modern Terrace
ARCHITECKRENOV

ARCHITECKRENOV
ARCHITECKRENOV
ARCHITECKRENOV

21. Space to eat and rest in a few square feet.

Attico vista castello medievale, Bureau69 Architects Bureau69 Architects Modern Terrace
Bureau69 Architects

Bureau69 Architects
Bureau69 Architects
Bureau69 Architects

22. A terrace on the roof is great, especially if your patio is tiny!

Attico vista castello medievale, Bureau69 Architects Bureau69 Architects Modern Terrace
Bureau69 Architects

Bureau69 Architects
Bureau69 Architects
Bureau69 Architects

For more outdoor inspiration, check out these 5 amazing outdoor kitchens!

This is the home to beat! Simply beautiful!
Do you have any more tips on making your rooftop terrace amazing? 

