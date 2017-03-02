22 amazing rooftop terraces to copy

For all those who believe that it takes a huge budget to have a little rooftop terrace in their house, we have created this article to show you that you don't need a huge budget to create a little slice of heaven on your rooftop. There are images of terraces that you can adapt perfectly to the roof of your house, especially if it is small. With very few materials and few elements, your rooftop can be transformed. For the design and construction, we recommend you to get a professional architect. So, lets get inspired by these small and simple terraces that will look amazing on top of your house.