The modern farmhouse

Rolling meadows and plenty of sunshine—now if that isn't the perfect spot for that perfect dream home, then we don’t know what is! The designers from Zero Energy have managed to harness the design power of the countryside abode and mix things up a little with the modern and energy efficient ways of urban design. What we have is a home that is set on rolling green grounds with a rather modern appeal even as it keeps the farmhouse look alive. Come and find out what eco friendly surprises this home is hiding!