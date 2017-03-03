A modern home full of Southern charm

Our next home is one that is filled with stories of quaint tea parties and plenty of that rare Southern charm. This home is a 2,600 square foot family home that has been built on the lines of the traditional homes that mark this area, even it retains an energy efficient core thanks to the modern sensibilities that have been used to design it. The architects at Zero Energy Design have managed to create a beautiful home that is also low on maintenance thanks to the minimal carbon footprint that it leaves on the environment around it. Not only are the aesthetics taken care of, but the home is also solar powered because of the way most of its semi outdoor areas have been formed to catch sun exposure, and also the rainwater harvesting features that the home boasts of. Further, it has all the certifications in place that say it is one of the most energy efficient homes built in the area! Come and find out more with this home tour!