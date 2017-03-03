A modern home full of Southern charm

Our next home is one that is filled with stories of quaint tea parties and plenty of that rare Southern charm. This home is a 2,600 square foot family home that has been built on the lines of the traditional homes that mark this area, even it retains an energy efficient core thanks to the modern sensibilities that have been used to design it. The architects at Zero Energy Design have managed to create a beautiful home that is also low on maintenance thanks to the minimal carbon footprint that it leaves on the environment around it. Not only are the aesthetics taken care of, but the home is also solar powered because of the way most of its semi outdoor areas have been formed to catch sun exposure, and also the rainwater harvesting features that the home boasts of. Further, it has all the certifications in place that say it is one of the most energy efficient homes built in the area! Come and find out more with this home tour!
This facade has an aesthetic appeal that is unparalleled. The white painted wooden planks with the porch in front and lots of abounding greenery also conceals solar paneling in this very porch. This ensures that the home gets to use solar energy rather than switching on the electricity too often!
Re-purposed wood has been used for the front porch of this home. Coupled with the white planks and white outdoor furniture, this space looks like an ethereal dream come true. The surrounding greenery is well planned and some of it even grows out of the wooden planters that have been built into the side of the steps.
The cozy main hall is a narrow strip of space that also has a ladder like staircase leading you upstairs. The old school stools add a monochrome touch to the kitchen while wood dictates the rest of the space as far as the floor goes. The designers have sought out those trusty neutrals to make a stylish splash here.
The kitchen is a well-equipped space that looks out towards the greenery around the home. The large glass doors and windows ensure that there is plenty of natural light flooding into the space so that one can make use of the same in this large space.
The dining room has molded chairs sitting on a criss cross of metal for the legs while a sleek Scandinavian style table holds fort here.
The large couch and the open plan make this a cozy space. The room also has a blue pop of color in the form of the art work on the side while the walls and curtains are all a distinct white. The shelves also hold a few colorful pieces.
