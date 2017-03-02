Modern elegance in an urban cottage

This modern cottage is a simple single story home, one that mixed naturally with the warm tones of wood and the lively color from the rooftop. Designed by a team of joiners at Kuloglu Orman, this home is a grand yet simple statement of master craftsmanship when it comes to the wood work which marks its interiors and facade. Come and have a look at this wonderful cottage style modern home for a closer look at the incredible details!
This home has a layered look in the vertical sense. The facade of the home and this deck side especially, has been demarcated into a sit out thanks to the receding space that sits symmetrically under one side of the slant. This makes for a rather well planned look.
The facade of the home bears a neat look thanks to the slim wooden planks that have been painstakingly joined so as to give the look of a sheet of wood. The concrete foundation holds a large porch while the windows and the slanting roof make for a wholesome look. The green meadow like grounds around the home are well manicured with a simple wire like fence holding it all within.
On the whole, this home is a gleaming wooden structure that sits on a contrasting tuft of concrete and stone. The slim railing and the robust steps make for a well designed look here while the large porch hosts several people at a time.
The kitchen of the home is an uber warm space with wood everywhere one looks. The wooden beans in the ceiling and the wooden walls as well as the pre-war style fireplace by the side ensure that there is a quaint look in place. The cabinets are more along modern lines even as they enjoy a play of glass and wood combined.
The living room of the home is a simple affair with cozy and linear modern furniture. The slim legs make for an uncluttered feel while the billowing curtains hanging from the rods create an open look. The rocker and the solid wooden door add good definition to the wooden environs of the space.
The bathroom is fitted with all the modern amenities and one can even find the washer plugged into one compact corner, which makes this a multi tasking space. It has been done up with tiles and wood.
The bedroom is carved out in an attic like niche with a large window that brings in lots of sunlight!
The living room has a well laid out plan with comfortable furniture in grey and lots of cushions for a cozy feel.
The textures and finishes of the home point at high design values as the home owners sit in the tiled deck to enjoy some cool breeze.
Let's take a look at another home tour - A small two-room apartment that is perfect for a starting family!