A cozy family home to steal ideas from!

The homify story I am going to narrate today heroes a traditional Scandinavian family home replete with modern charm. Designed by interior architects from Built Building Space, this cozy home has been created to be an avid reader’s delight with ample arrangement for books. This simple yet elegant home bears generous usage of wood & white elements to impart a spacious, warm and bright ambiance. Glass has been used not only for the exterior windows, but it also forms the sliding/ folding panels between different interior spaces. This ensures free passage of light from one room to the next and generates a feeling of visual openness. Chic and smartly conceived inbuilt shelves in many places have space to house countless books. Bright artificial lighting, neat furniture pieces and dollops of cozy accents make this dwelling appealingly homey. Let’s check it out!
The trendy L-shaped sofa with snazzy cushions oozes an inviting vibe in this lively lounge. The rich glossy wooden floor and ceiling beams add a lot of warmth here, beckoning you to relax & unwind. With plenty of natural light bathing the area through the glass windows, this well illuminated space also boasts of a huge bookshelf spanning almost an entire wall- a true manna from heaven for those with a considerable intellectual appetite!
White walls and classical sloping roofs – this Scandinavian family home paints an endearing picture of snuggly charm. Offering a welcoming stance, the small wooden deck makes for a comfy little entrance. Large glass windows allow the interior lighting to shine through and make this home sparkle like a jewel in the dark.
Stylishly shaded with clear glass framed in wood, this mini patio adorning the backside of the home is an ideal spot for relaxation- sunbathe in a clear weather or unwind after a hard day. Iron grilles of the door and windows add a dash of personality to this cozy little area.
This traditional wooden door adds humble charm to the homey details of this entrance.
The comfortable lounge space flows into the snug dining area, thereby assuring a contemporary & luminous ambiance. The abundance of transparent glass windows is visibly evident on this side of the dwelling as well.
Simplistic elegance of the furniture makes the dining area alluring, while white walls lend a cheery, bright setting. The fashionable inbuilt shelving with its combination of open & closed small niches and a dedicated space for the refrigerator is a visual treat. The colorful dinnerware adds a designer pop to the glass-top dining table. Notice how the folding glass door panel demarcates the dining area from the kitchen. Don’t miss the jazzy lighting fixtures!
Shiny white and grey cabinetry lends a visually sound functionality in this kitchen with white, grey & black hexagonal floor tiles. This stunning floor separates the kitchen from the dining. An all wooden cozy table-chair set rings in oodles of warmth to enhance the graceful heartiness adorning this kitchen. Additionally, the gleaming backsplash & modular appliances make this Scandinavian kitchen really special.
The finessed wood and glass accents predominating in this home can again be clearly seen here. Wood floods the interior spaces with welcoming warmth and glass outlines the various spaces with clear sophistication & elegance. It is really interesting to note how the multiple reading nooks in this dwelling are naturally lit and they become a single large space when the sliding doors are opened. When privacy or quietude is required, you could simply close the sliding doors sans visually disconnecting the spaces. Smart design. eh?
Making for a bright and airy passage, this corridor is in tune with the other rooms in this house. With wooden framed glass windows on both sides, light bathes this passage conveniently and keeps it snug. Brilliant glow of the focused lights and spotlessly white walls contribute to an upbeat feel, while the earthy-toned floor tiles add rustic suggestions.
The glass windows & a sliding glass door separate this cushy bedroom from the rest of the home. Noble wooden elements bring inviting warmth into the whiteness of the room, while the large window lets in ample sunlight. Peeking into this bedroom, we can see a Tatami-like bedding arrangement on the bedstead.