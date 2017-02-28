A cozy family home to steal ideas from!

The homify story I am going to narrate today heroes a traditional Scandinavian family home replete with modern charm. Designed by interior architects from Built Building Space, this cozy home has been created to be an avid reader’s delight with ample arrangement for books. This simple yet elegant home bears generous usage of wood & white elements to impart a spacious, warm and bright ambiance. Glass has been used not only for the exterior windows, but it also forms the sliding/ folding panels between different interior spaces. This ensures free passage of light from one room to the next and generates a feeling of visual openness. Chic and smartly conceived inbuilt shelves in many places have space to house countless books. Bright artificial lighting, neat furniture pieces and dollops of cozy accents make this dwelling appealingly homey. Let’s check it out!